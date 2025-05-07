With election over,time to get to work

One of the things that we heard on Monday evening was that Prime Minister Mark Carney clearly stated that he would work for all Canadians. The two previous prime ministers made similar promises to Canadians but failed to live up to their promise.

We will have to judge Mark Carney on his actions as opposed to his promises. It is easy for Canadian leaders to find wedge issues to separate us, but this is not the time for such issues. Great leaders listen to the voters and in this case with the vote being so evenly divided to give us a two-party system, particular care must be paid to the Conservatives of Western Canada and the Bloc Quebecois of Quebec.

Danielle Smith has already made it easier for Albertans to place referendum issues on the ballot, and one of the first expected issues will be for Alberta to separate from Canada. A recent poll found that one quarter of Alberta residents see themselves as Alberta first and Canadian second. The good news is that 62 percent of Albertans see themselves as Canadian first.

Mr. Carney must take the election results seriously and the Nanos poll that shows that Canadians are tired of the national parties promoting divisions between Canadians. Our nation is truly seeking solutions to creating greater independence from the United States. They are seeking solutions to getting our resources to saltwater ports. They are anxious to solving our shortage of affordable housing.

Canadians voted to remain sovereign. They don’t like name calling. Canadians have clearly demonstrated that they are prepared to suffer the tariffs of the United States while choosing to create new allies in Europe and Asia and build strong trading relationships around the world.

Canadians have reestablished the two-party system. And both the Liberals and the Conservatives must govern from the centre. Both must respect each other’s ideas and promote common goals and govern as a war time government. Prime Minister Carney must break from the historical Liberal Status Quo and use the muscle of the commons to strengthen our defences and our economy.

The opposition can play the game of gotcha politics, but that will not advance the needs of Canada nor the west. Instead, they must put forward their own ideas and policies that will strengthen Canada

Hopefully both Carney and Poilievre in their remarks on election night clearly understood what Canadians had told them. The first task will be the removal of trade barriers across Canada and with cooperation they can make that happen by July 1. They have 60 days to prove that they are both up to the task of achieving that goal.