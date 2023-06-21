What’s in a flag

One of the first things my father did after building a bare bones cabin on Turtle Island, was to erect a sixty-foot-tall flagpole that my brother and I helped drag from the bush behind the cabin. Mounted on an equally large base that is just above the average summer waterline, the pole is a symbol just north of the United States border that one is now in Canada.

Since the pole was erected over fifty years ago, a Canadian flag has flown proudly from ice out to late October when the cabin is closed for the season. For me as I pass near Nowhere Island, the flag flowing from the pole is a symbol of peace, tranquility, and friendship. It is comforting to look out over the water from sunrise to sunset and see that majestic Maple Leaf bordered by two red panels on either side flying freely in the wind.

Even in the stillness of a morning the flag still finds the wind from some direction to extend itself.

At our home, I fly the Canadian flag from the front of my home. It is my way of proclaiming that I am proud to be Canadian. The flag says that day in and day out. It says it quietly.

Though there was much wrangling back in 1964, Prime Minister Lester Pearson appointed a committee to create a new flag for Canada. The final design was whittled down to three from thousands received and the red maple leaf on a square white background bordered by two red panels was approved. The maple leaf was a clear symbol of the forests of Canada and the two colours white and red are the official colours of Canada.

On February 15, 1965, the old ensign was lowered, and the new Canadian flag was raised over parliament hill.

The Maple Leaf since the 19th century has been recognized as a symbol of Canada and millions of Canadians have worn the maple leaf as a patch in travels around the world. It is a unique Canadian symbol.

Our Canadian flag marks the uniqueness of Canada. For immigrants and refugees arriving in Canada it is a symbol of hope and safety. The flag exhibits strength and power to be different, to travel a different path than our friends to the south. It is part of our humbleness that our flag symbolizes.

As we approach Canada Day, I encourage everyone to fly the Red Maple Leaf Canadian Flag from their households and businesses to proclaim that we are proud to be Canadian.