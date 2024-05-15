Victoria Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer

This coming weekend is known as Victoria Day Long Weekend when we celebrate Queen Victoria’s birthday. The history of Victoria Day goes all the way back to England which declared Victoria Day a national holiday in 1845. It was not until the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 that Canada’s parliament declared the holiday. In many parts of Canada, the day is celebrated with parades, block parties and fireworks. Here it is the beginning of summer as resorts and campgrounds open for the year. It is also the official opening of the walleye fishing season.

Across the district, boat dealers are busy getting their customers’ boats ready for launch. Marinas will see their boat slips filled by the weekend. Bait and tackle dealers will be busy making sure all the tackle, rods, and reels are on full display. They will stay open late Friday night and will be open as the sun rises Saturday morning. The bridge to Fort Frances will be busy as American tourists begin their annual fishing trips to northwestern Ontario.

The woodstove is crackling with the pine that is burning. Warmth has been restored from the chilly Monday morning temperatures. The lake is quiet. Our neighbors have not returned from their homes in the US. They will probably arrive for the Memorial Day Weekend which occurs one week after Victoria Day.

As I look out of our window at the cabin on this bright brisk Monday morning, we have already begun our preparations for the coming weekend. It has always been a tradition to go fishing on that Saturday morning. When our sons were growing up, we chose not to focus on one species but rather a successful fishing trip was if everyone caught something. And the conclusion of the fishing trip was a traditional fish fry.

The trolling motor batteries are charging. I will hook up the trolling motor on Friday and test to make sure it is ready for Saturday morning.

I will have to go through the rods tying on new leaders and sharpening some hooks. I am not even sure if we will be using live bait. Most likely we will stick to spinners and soft plastics.

Today it is quiet at the cabin. I am listening to a bird one bay west singing. A pair of mallards have again chosen to nest in some branches behind the beach. A lone turtle had found its way into trouble and had to be helped back into the water on Sunday. There are geese honking in the evening. The lake is slowly come to life.