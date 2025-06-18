Undercurrents on the lake and in politics

I am sitting in the sunroom of our cabin. It is overcast this morning. The lake is still. I was awakened shortly before six this morning as two red squirrels were having an argument on a tree outside our bedroom window. It was a very noisy quarrel.

There is something about being at the lake in summer that normally has us sleeping in longer and enjoying a cup of coffee on the deck as we wait for the day to unfold. Somehow the worries and concerns of politics and nations fade from our memories. It might be that happens because computers and cell phones are turned off; televisions remain blank, and the only sounds are the birds and squirrels in the bush around the cabin.

As the sun sets, we hear geese honking and squawking as they fly by. Occasionally we will see a bald eagle fly over. If we catch any fish, we leave the remains on an outcropping and the eagles, crows and ravens remove it almost immediately.

The fire ban remains in effect and so there are no late evening fires to sit around. Last week, the air was filled with acrid smell of fires burning across western Canada. The smell of smoke has disappeared this week. With the arrival of dragon flies, the mosquitoes have almost been eliminated. Even the ticks have gone back into hiding. The temperature of the water is reaching 18 C. It is almost warm enough for this old body to jump into Rainy Lake. The youngest generation seems to have no problem with the water temperature.

I have been advised that camps in the region are full, and our American friends too are enjoying the beauty and serenity of our lakes and waters. They too are discovering the wonder of our distinct northwestern Ontario.

While I sit here gazing out the windows, I can’t help but wonder at the tensions and undercurrents that are shared by world leaders at Kananaskis with the G7 meetings. Our leaders face many crucial issues that may not directly impact us but could have lasting consequences for our future. I realize that sitting here, I can have no impact on the discussions taking place.

But I know the leaders from every nation in attendance at this summit, represent the best hopes and ideas of solving many of the issues impacting the peoples of the world. We must trust that they will show goodwill and understanding with each other to address the concerns expressed in discussion though Monday and Tuesday.