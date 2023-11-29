‘Tis the season for volunteering

We are into the Christmas season of giving and being thankful for the blessings of our communities. Nothing provides a clearer understanding of the benefits of volunteerism than the activities that will take place in Fort Frances and Emo this weekend. Now closing in on thirty years, Emo Holly Daze has grown to be a huge family celebration. Organized by the Emo Chamber of Commerce, Holly Daze will get underway early Friday morning as retailers open their doors and the crafts show opens its doors.

From then on, the day is filled with excitement with an evening Santa Claus Parade culminating in fireworks show on Front Street and a cultural food market at Emo Feeds. Then it all begins again on Saturday with a Christmas Concert, and a draw for Emo Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates. There is fun for everyone. However, none of this would be possible without the volunteers organizing events, merchants going beyond to make it a true family event.

We depend on our volunteers who make our communities a better place to live. One only has to go to the arenas in winter and watch men and women volunteering their time to coach and manage girls and boys minor hockey. And as they watch hockey practices, they can’t help but notice that businesses across the district are supporting those programs. Throughout the summer, in attending stock car races, again it is volunteers organizing the weekly races.

One of the activities in Emo this weekend is a food drive to replenish the shelves of the food bank in Emo. We can all participate in that volunteerism.

In Rainy River, the Rainy River Hospital Auxiliary will have their annual Christmas Tea this weekend raising funds for the Rainy River Hospital.

In Fort Frances members of the Fort Frances Kiwanis Club have organized the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday evening. The excitement and joy that Santa Claus parades generate for young and old makes the Christmas season special. It is all done with volunteers.

This is also the time of giving. The Salvation Army and the Riverside Foundation have sent out letters asking for financial support this Christmas season. The funds raised by the Riverside Foundation have been earmarked for a new ultra-sound machine for the Rainy River Hospital. The funds raised by the Salvation Army will be used across the district to support their programs. And if you have time, the Salvation Army would appreciate any time you might volunteer as a bell ringer.

Time is the most important gift that can be given. Volunteering for an hour, an afternoon can bring immense pleasure and benefit the communities of the district.