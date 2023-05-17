The signs of summer

It was less than two weeks ago that I was hoping against hope that the ice would be gone from the south arm of Rainy Lake. It had disappeared less than one week ago when the north arm of the lake disappeared on the night of the 11th. It wasn’t the latest ice out but fell in line with historic records. With all the snow falling through April and the big downpours of last week, the lake is running at the top of the IJC curve for the month of May.

The cabin survived the winter well and it took only a short while for my sister and her husband to have all the water system in operating order. The lake has been still since our arrival Friday morning. We have only heard a single distant sound of another boat on the lake, and we haven’t seen a light in any of the cabins nearby. That will probably change with the Victoria Day long weekend coming up.

It is great to be at the cabin after an almost seven-month absence. As we sat on the deck Friday afternoon, we could almost see the birch tree buds expand and open and that fresh vibrant spring green color escape as the leaves unfurled. That evening I swatted my first mosquito as they too were arriving with the heat. Walking the trails, one could get a shoe full of water just squeezing the soft moss. There is lots of moisture through the bush.

We have geese in the area, and they let us know they are here for the summer. It is a first for us to have those birds on the island and be nearby. Their honking is unmistakable and loud. A pair of mallards must have a nest just off the beach. The northern pike are spawning in our bay and are noisily thrashing about in the shallow water against the shore during the day and early evening. We have counted as many as a half dozen in the shallows at one time. That too is a first.

A juvenile bald eagle keeps his eye on the cabin and twice a day swoops by.

Young squirrels have let it be known that we have invaded their territory.

Through winter, many balsam trees have died, and my brother-in-law has removed most from around the cabin and the trails through the island.

Walleye fishing season opens this weekend and the trolling motor batteries are fully charged. The rods have been dug out. The fishing lines have been checked and the lures are ready for the coming season. Even with the heat through the weekend, no one wanted to dip their toes in the water. That will change with the heat of this week and the water should warm to at least 14 degrees.

The summer lake season is underway. Summer residents will be returning and those friendships will be renewed.