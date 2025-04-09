‘The most important election in our lifetimes’

In this election, Canadians have two major concerns. They are looking for a party with a vision for the future of Canada to lead us. Canadians are concerned about the high costs of living. They are concerned about the impact our neighbour to the south is placing on our economy and our sovereignty. Those are Canadians biggest concerns, and it is important to understand which party and local candidate understands Canadians worries.

With the tariffs on the auto industry, thousands across Ontario are wondering how long their jobs will continue as they manufacture parts and cars for the industry. Already, Stellantis workers are being laid off as plants shutdown. In Northwestern Ontario and in our district, families are wondering what the impact of additional U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber will have on the harvest of trees and turning of those trees into lumber and sheeting. Persons relying on their RRSP’s are wondering how much their annual income will be reduced because of the decline of stock values.

All those affected people have already experienced major increases in grocery prices, rent, housing, and mortgages. They are looking to the major national parties to protect them against inflation. They are looking to the national parties to make their lives better.

Nationally over 90 percent of Canadians are telling the parliamentarians sitting in Ottawa that our country is not for sale and our sovereignty is valued. And the parties are listening. All seem to understand that we need to spend more on defence, but not all are prepared to act quickly. Canadians have understood that we can no longer trust our neighbours to the south to protect us. In fact, the actions of the U.S. government now make it clear that it is necessary to develop alternatives to U.S. weaponry.

While two parties believe that we must create corridors to bring oil and gas to saltwater ports for Canada to develop new markets for those products. With the impact of U.S. tariffs, on our economy, it is necessary for Canadians and parliament to act quickly creating new markets and building the infrastructure of rails, pipelines, and roads to extract our natural resources and deliver those critical elements to new markets.

Which party has the drive, the foresight, and the will to assist families, build our military, expand and deliver our resources to new markets and partners in this turmoil and build for our future. Voters you get to make that choice. The election is just under three weeks away. This could be the most important election in our lifetimes.