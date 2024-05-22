Repairing the nation’s home

It is equivalent to Number 11 Downing Street, The White House of Washington, and the Blue House of Seoul. It has been the home of six Canadian Prime Ministers. It is both a private home on one side and the official home of Canada’s prime ministers. Twenty-Four Sussex Drive has hosted Queens, Princesses, Presidents, and leaders from around the world. It has hosted grand balls with seating for over 300 in attendance. But no more.

The home has been gutted. The asbestos has been removed. But 24 Sussex drive continues to deteriorate, home to rodents and bugs. The prime minister eight years ago said the prime minister’s home was uninhabitable. He moved into Rideau Cottage next door to the Governor Generals home.

The price tag to renovate this national landmark is $37 million, something no sitting prime minister wants to take credit for. A solution was offered.

Three former prime ministers, Chretien, Harper, and Mulroney volunteered to raise the funds and restore the residence by 2027. The historic home was originally built in 1866 and was first inhabited by Liberal Prime Minister Louis Ste. Laurent in 1951.

No prime minister has wanted to make necessary repairs to the home for fear of upsetting taxpayers. After 64 years it became uninhabitable and continues to this day.

The solution was put forward to raise funds through public donations in a display of bi-partisanship by the former prime ministers. Trudeau rejected the plan. He was worried about potential donors seeking access to the government. He worried that privately donated money restoring this residence would appear unfavorably in Canada’s housing crises. Twenty-four Sussex Drive continues to deteriorate.

The parliament buildings are being totally renovated as are national buildings across Canada. It is unfortunate that in over 70 years Canada’s prime ministers have failed to make the necessary upgrades that every homeowner makes to their homes. It is equally sad that politics has gotten in the way of maintaining a national treasure.

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien probably summed up the state of this heritage residence “The home is an embarrassment to the nation and should be restored.”