On confederation and secession

We have lived through a Quebec referendum to separate from Canada. The Bloc Quebecois that sits in Ottawa main purpose is to play the role of a spoiled child seeking every advantage over its siblings. It hangs the threat of another separation attempt.

Alberta following the last election when its preferred party did not win the most seats, or the largest percentage of vote now wants to play the separatist game on its own. Danielle Smith the premier of Alberta has proposed legislation to have the people call a referendum on separating from Canada.

Just over a week ago Jeffrey Rath — a lawyer with the Alberta Prosperity Project — pulled a blue provincial flag off an easel, revealing the question printed in large font: “Do you agree that the province shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?”

The process is not as simple as the Alberta Prosperity Project would make you believe. Under the Clarity Act, Alberta would have to hold a referendum with a clearly worded question and the referendum must pass with a clear majority. Then the negotiations would begin. Little things would have to be worked out. The border with the United States would have to be transferred as well as clear negotiations with British Columbia on one side and Saskatchewan on the other and the Northwest Territories on the fourth side.

Where Quebec was a separate nation at Confederation, Alberta was created by legislation passed in the House of Commons. Separating from Canada would require new legislation recognizing Alberta as a separate nation.

That would take decades. In addition, the treaties with first nations are between the First Nations and the government of Canada. The Alberta government would have to honor those treaties even when they cross provincial boundaries.

Alberta would continue to be a land locked nation dependent on the goodwill of its neighbors to get its wealth to salt water. Granted the people of western Canada can feel alienated by some of the rules imposed on the natural resource development in Alberta. To take one example, it will be necessary to remove environmental roadblocks that prevent the transportation of oil and gas in pipelines. New pipelines must be built to the east coast to take advantage of the European Markets. Additional pipelines will be needed to the west coast to serve the needs of Asia and Southeast Asia. Alberta should not be dependent on one customer who buys the province’s riches at a discount price.

When Quebec proposed separation, the world business community grew cautious about investing in that province. Quebec’s economy stagnated. The president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce cautioned political leaders of the potential backlash to investment in making the future of Alberta uncertain.

Perhaps the biggest gripe of Albertans is the fact that the value of the energy that is created in Alberta, in equalization payments in 24-25, Quebec received the larges share and has historically refused to allow western oil and gas to cross the province in pipelines.

Canadians will have to listen and understand Western Canada’s frustrations with Central Canada. The blue wall that built up across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta has sent a message to Ottawa. The frustrations of not being heard are the beginnings of the separation movement.