New Prime Minister gets to work

Mark Carney, when he was running to form the government of Canada, let everyone know that he was going to act quickly and deliberately on making Canada an economic powerhouse. The Carney government is acting with urgency. He brought the premier’s together and received a list of major infrastructure projects to tackle.

Then, under bill C-2 the government introduced legislation to beef up border and immigration security. It will expand Canada’s Coast Guard in defending our security and will become another full branch of our armed forces. Already in its second reading, this legislation is expected to be passed into law by Canada Day.

On Friday of last week, the government introduced Bill C-5, The One Canadian Economy Act read by the Honourable Dominic Leblanc. The bill will remove internal trade barriers and advance the national interest in projects creating a framework to strengthen our economy and diversify trade relations and increase domestic productivity and competitiveness. The Liberal government is looking to have this bill passed into law by Canada Day as well.

On Monday, Carney announced the government’s intention to fulfill its commitment to NATO by spending two percent of Canada’s GDP on defence spending this year. In his announcement he repeated that the world has changed, and we can no longer depend on our neighbour to the south to help defend us. And the Secretary General of NATO noted almost at the same time that NATO nations would have to increase budgets and military readiness. In Canada, Carney let it be known that our military expenditures will grow over next five years. It is a far cry from the Trudeau government that was only prepared to reach the two percent target by 2030.

Bill C-5 will make it easier for trades people, doctors, nurses and produce, food items and products to flow easily between provinces. If the products or services meet the standards in one province, all provinces will agree to accept those standards. Eliminating these trade barriers is expected to add $200 billion to the Canadian economy.

But perhaps the biggest announcement came on Monday following a series of statements earlier that addressed the need to protect our Canadian north and the archipelago of islands reaching to the north pole. New ships, new military bases, new aircraft, drones and personnel will be required to meet those requirements. The buildup of military might will be good for the Canadian economy as new manufacturing industries will be built in Canada often with the transfer of technologies from new military trading partners.

All the undertakings of the Carney government will transform our nation and create a new leadership independence for our nation.