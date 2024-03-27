Lion or lamb?

There is an old saying; March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. There is a corollary, March comes in like a lamb and goes out like a lion. I am sure that is the state of the weather this year in the district. Early mild temperatures in March removed snow and ice from our yards and sidewalks, leaving the ground a dirty brown color in anticipation of new growth. Maple trees were tapped. And now we are seeing the final week of snow and below normal temperatures.

March was originally name for the Roman god of war “Mars” that fought winter for spring and summer.

The original reference to the Lion and the Lamb comes from Astronomy as both the constellations of Leo (the Lion) and Aries (the Lamb) are visible in the night sky. The conflicting weather patterns gave thought to the battles between those two animals.

Every March we experience conflicting weather patterns as March is the season of change from winter to summer and the winds of change bring conflicting weather. Last week Rainy Lake had the ice blown free of snow and various channels had open water. The making of new ice created new ice ridges and the nightly sounds of grunting and groaning of freezing ice left no doubt that the lake was changing and becoming unsafe for travel.

The river released much of its ice near Stratton and the Birchdale landing in Minnesota permitted open water walleye fishing on the river. With colder weather, ice returned. Such is March.

The huge weather swings are having an impact across much of North America. While this winter may have been milder than many previous, it may be foretelling of the future.

With the dryness that we have been experiencing, everyone is positive that the little amount of snow that we are receiving is necessary for the moisture it will generate.

March symbolizes a time of change. It marks a change from winter to new growth and understanding. As the air warms and the ground and trees begin sprouting new buds and grass. In the district, some of our largest snowstorms have occurred in the last half of the month of March.

The good news is that when this week is over, April will begin, and the crocus will sprout followed quickly with daffodils and tulips. We will be through the weather battles.