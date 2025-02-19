It is really election season?

When you read this column, the provincial election will be only eight days away. For persons living in Northwestern Ontario this election almost seems like a non-event. I have seen only one lawn sign buried in a deep snowbank adjoining a resident’s sidewalk. Only one piece of literature has found its way to my home, and it was dropped at the backdoor.

Perhaps it is the frigid cold weather that has limited campaigning. Perhaps it is a disenchantment of the four political parties who govern Ontario. I don’t know.

But I do know that it is important that we make decisions of who we want to govern us. We only must look south to see that electors can make poor choices in the future of their states and country. We know that Ontario has several major hurdles to overcome. All three major parties have made promises to build affordable homes, graduate more trades people, supply enough doctors and nurse practitioners so that every Ontario resident has a primary health care person to turn to. All have promised more funding for roads and highways across Northern Ontario. All have promised more funding for education.

All claim that they make these dreams a reality without having to raise more in taxes. Practising doctors take eight or more years from the time they enter university until they become doctors. Nurse practitioners take a minimum of seven years to be competent. And in the meantime, through the reduction of immigrant students, universities and college not only in Ontario but across Canada have had to cut courses because of the loss of tuition fees from foreign students.

And I was curious about where I could vote. On election day, I can cast my vote at the Robert Moore School in Fort Frances. If I wish to vote early, I can cast my vote between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on February 20, 21, 22 at the Knox United Church in Emo or the Rainy River Evangelical Covenant Church. [Editor: The advanced voting location for Fort Frances has yet to be officially confirmed.]

There are big issues facing Ontario residents and perhaps the biggest is the elephant south of our border and the threats to the sovereignty of our country. It is important to all of us. We need whoever is leading the province to have a clear understanding of what voters want and that comes from needing every voter to cast a ballot. If we have 90 percent turnout at the polls, whoever leads the province can clearly state the people of Ontario have spoken. Please cast your vote.

From the publisher’s pen

Jim Cumming

Former Publisher Fort Frances Times