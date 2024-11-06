Issues simmering north and south of the border

On Tuesday the population of the United States went to the polls to elect a new government. In Canada we will be going to the polls in 2025 for both a federal election and a provincial election. Many Conservatives would like an election before Christmas. In the United States it appears the population is split almost down the middle. The split represents a two party system.

There is a clear difference in policies and the future view of the economy. One party has built the present day on fear of immigrants, inflation, crime and climate change. One side sees the United States as a cosmopolitan country with multicultural understanding. The other sides see the United States as representing Christian values and looking to make the country a Christian country like the country that it was back in the 1950’s. One side sees the need to turn the page and look to the future for new leadership and opportunities.

One of the major issues facing voters was the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision by appointees of the former president of the United States. It is on the ballot in many states guaranteeing the right to abortion.

Unfortunately, the citizens find themselves slotted into either camp.

In Canada our multi-party parliamentary system, people have more choices in making decisions about which party they will support. In the United States, the president may be the head of the government, but much of the president’s control is limited by the senate and congress. All funding of programs must be approved by those bodies.

In Canada the sitting government normally has a majority of the seats in parliament. Right now, the Liberal government is in a minority position and requires the support of the NDP or the Block to pass legislation. This past year on the initiative of the NDP, dental care has been made available to many Canadians.

Issues of global warming, immigration, defense, health care, language, indigenous government,

and regional disparities have the different parties each responding differently to electors. It has given Canadian more choices. We may not agree with the policies of the party in power, but our choices give us a say in decisions being put forward by government. Often there is compromise between the parties.

The west may not agree with the party that gains the most seats from Quebec and Ontario, but their numbers make sure the concerns of western provinces are heard. The Atlantic provinces may not agree with central Canada, but their concerns are put to the government.

In Canada there are fewer policies that separate us. Our parties seem to find common ground and as Canadians we are comfortable with our government. That is what makes us different than the two-party system of the United States.