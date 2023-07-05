Grandchildren help keep us young, and young at heart

The late comedian Sam Levenson is quoted as saying “The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy. I cannot agree with the statement, but I do know my two granddaughters are filling a part of my heart that I never knew was empty. For eight days, they have filled our cabin walls with squeals, laughter, questions, and energy. Every morning when I was greeted by the two girls, I felt younger and by late evening, I felt my age again.

From the moment I picked Delsie and Zoe up at the landing, with their parents, I knew that it would be an unbelievable spectacular week. Delsie is three and a half, and Zoe is only one and a half. They now play together but also compete for toys. When Delsie does something, Zoe demands to do the same. When Delsie had to go to the bathroom, Zoe insisted on going too.

Delsie has a wide and huge vocabulary and can easily let you know what is happening. Zoe is just beginning to speak.

Occasionally, Zoe will come out with a clear phrase, using it correctly and we would all be surprised. She used various sounds to indicate a desire for a glass of water and a different sound for milk. In a week I began learning a new language.

It was a wonderful week with Zoe and Delsie. We went hiking in the bush. We collected pinecones and painted them. On Monday, we went for a boat ride and circled the mermaid in the south arm. Delsie let her grandmother know it was not a real mermaid, but a statue. She was right.

I had purchased a small fishing rod for Delsie and on the first day, she caught a small bass off the dock. She didn’t seem excited by it, but daily we went down to the dock to fish. Maybe she has caught the fishing bug.

Both girls like the water and on those bright sunny hot days they were in the water for hours on end. Zoe discovered small tree toads near our shoreline. She squealed when they were discovered and when I picked one up in my hands, she wanted to touch it. We had to remind her to be gentle and she was.

I am called “Gramps” and gramps made their favorite cabin breakfast – blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. Delsie would help to mix the batter with her wooden spoon. It was a wonderful sharing moment. The pancakes were devoured. When I walked up to the cabin with the girl’s up, Zoe would let out a high-pitched squeal. I felt younger. Yet by the end of the day, her grandparents felt exhausted.

Zoe and Delsie with their father and grandmother paddled in a canoe and saw a live beaver house. It fascinated Delsie and she wondered how the beavers got inside. Her grandmother showed her pictures to explain the entrance.

Gramma worried that we would not have enough activities for Delsie, but by departing time on Monday morning, there were still crafts and activities to be done.

And Monday I held back the tears as I hugged each granddaughter as they were strapped into their car seats after giving me a big hug. But I will see them again in two weeks.