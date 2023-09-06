Getting off the grid

It was just over two weeks ago that we lost power both in town and at the lake. On most planned power outages, we would go to where the power was still on. It is a far cry at the cabin from when the wood cooking stove and the kerosene lanterns gave us heat and light. There was something comforting to read by that light in the darkness that surrounded the cabin. Throughout the winter we had a kerosene lantern that lights our kitchen table during supper.

We were off the grid at the cabin.

Later at the cabin, my father purchased a generator that ran lights and the pump. When the cabin was connected to Ontario Hydro, we replaced the gas stove and refrigerator with electric appliances and ran power outside. We even installed electric base boards.

Buildings and homes are the third largest producers of carbon in our country.

Other nations including Germany, England, Italy and even parts of California are already mandating households become more self-sufficient in electricity. Today we are being encouraged to consider other sources of electrical power. It is suggested that in 2025 building codes should mandate that new homes be expected to have installed on roof tops solar panels that will produce almost enough electricity to meet household needs. As new homes are built across Canada, they will help Canada reach its net zero carbon emission goal. It would make new buildings and homes clean power producers to the grid.

That is all well and good for future homes, but provincial and federal governments will have to come up with incentives for older homes and buildings to encourage energy saving programs. It is nothing more than the government that encouraged additional insulation in attics, insulating basements and using heat pumps instead of gas or electrical furnaces. Building codes have made new homes more energy efficient. The next step will make solar power a requirement as well.

Go Green Solar has do-it yourself solar kits that will produce enough power to knock many Canadian homes off the electric grid. It is suggested that a six hundred square foot roof would make it possible to eliminate drawing power from the grid. It is but one solution. As Fort Frances Power looks to transition to a micro grid as part of that transition, it would make sense to encourage homes to begin considering adding solar panels and becoming energy producers.