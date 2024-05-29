Fort Frances in spring, like Christmas in May

Fort Frances is in its most splendid dress. We like to think that our community is a beautiful place to live. We have no major weather issues. We do not have earthquakes. We seldom experience flooding.

But this week, Fort Frances puts on its best dresses and flaunts the community’s beauty for everyone to see. The flowering crabs are in full bloom. From lively pinks to deep burgundy colors, our community is in bloom. Just drive down Second Street and take in the colors. Just walk along the sidewalks and smell the intoxicating lilac fragrances. In both purple and white, the blooms are amazing.

Two cherry trees that we planted two years ago to replace a maple flowered for the first time this year. The bees were busy around both trees, white flowers pollinating the blooms.

Around the neighborhood, apple and pear trees are in bloom.

The golden dandelions in lawns and boulevards, although a nuisance for people wanting the perfect lawn, bring color to our yards. They may bloom through most of the summer but are at the height of bloom right now.

The sad news is that the blooms will disappear within a week, falling to the ground. But for this week, Fort Frances in bloom is worth the drive or the walk around your neighborhood. It is as amazing as driving around Fort Frances at Christmas.