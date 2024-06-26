Celebrate Canada this weekend

Across the Rainy River district, plans are now well underway to create a huge celebration of Canada Day. Since 1867 Canadians have rallied around July 1 first as Dominion Day and now as Canada Day. It was not until 1982 that the Day was renamed to Canada Day when the Canadian Constitution was patriated back to Canada. July 1 marks the official day when the colonies of Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia were united into a single nation. It probably was not until the First World War that Canada truly saw itself as a separate nation from Britain.

Growing up it was one of the most important days of the year. We would dress in bright red and walk down to where my cousins lived and then up to Scott Street. Sometimes we would even have our own floats and would join the parade from the parking lot of Shop Easy where we were marshalled by Legion members and walked the two blocks of Scott Street. Later in the afternoon we would make our way to Point Park and participate in gunny sack, and three legged races while enjoying candy floss. It was a family affair. In the evening we would sit on my mother’s stoop to watch the fireworks from our back yard. I don’t remember much, but I think I was more interested in the fire-flies that sparked on and off in the yard.

We have much to celebrate about our country. And the celebrations begin before the weekend and run through Monday night.

In Fort Frances, the Senior Center will host a senior’s Mardi Gras themed dinner on Thursday night. The same evening, everyone is welcome to rock on down to the Rainy Lake Square to dance the evening away to the sounds of Kings of None.

The weekend has activities for everyone. Friday the Library is hosting the Annual Teddy Bear Picnic with fun activities for everyone.

Historically, the big Canada Day celebrations took place at Point Park following the parade. This year the Beyak Automotive Group have put together a full afternoon of fun for the whole family. It is a terrific undertaking to maintain this Fort Frances tradition at the park.

Everyone can do their part to make the celebration in Fort Frances special. Joining friends to socialize at the Legion Breakfast, watching the parade or wandering about the Point Park will make for a enjoyable day. During Covid, when socializing was frowned upon, the town distributed lawn signs for residents to put in their front yards promoting Canada Day. Hopefully many are still around and will again be placed prominently on lawns. Our distinctive bright red Maple Leaf flag should fly from every home as we celebrate the values of our country.

There are many firsts that have occurred on July 1. The first national hookup of a radio network took place in 1927. The first national broadcasting of the Governor General Vincent Massey’s speech took place on July 1, 1927. 1958The flooding of the Saint Lawrence Seaway marking boat travel from the Atlantic to Thunder Bay took place on July 1, 1958. On the Centennial July 1, 1967, the Order of Canada was established.

The first time Canada’s Maple Leaf Flag flew over Ottawa on July 1 was in 1965. It had been adopted in Canada in February of that year. Join in the celebrations.