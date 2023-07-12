Canada and the age of new war

“You have to walk the walk, when you talk the talk” is an old saying about making promises. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised NATO nations that Canada would more than double the number of troops it will permanently station in Latvia to over 2,000. Of course, it was qualified that it would take three years to have Canada’s troops combat ready.

Of course, it would. Canada’s top army general had to admit that the Canadian army now has 1,200 fewer soldiers than it did one year ago. Canada budgeted $23 billion for its armed forces in 2022 — a number that has remained constant for several years. The problem is that Canada has been unable to spend those dollars annually. General Wayne Eyre suggested that if Canada should focus more on retention and recruitment of personnel and spending an additional $1 billion on salaries, it would go a long way to alleviating staff shortages.

The prime minister also promised in the next three years to spend $2.6 billion on pre-position weapons systems and help with cyber activities and intelligence.

Andrew Leslie, a retired Liberal MP and former general, has noted that Canada has not prioritized protections of Canada’s north, nor planned for the replacement of Canada’s aging surface fleet and has delayed the purchase of aircraft that would be in service today with trained personnel.

One still must have staffing to fill the government’s commitments to NATO. We learn that soldiers in Latvia must purchase their own rain gear, and vests to carry water and ammunition. In addition, rather than waiting for the government to supply helmets that have recently been tested out, troops are purchasing their own helmets with ear protection that doubles as hearing devices. There are growing complaints that the body armor for women is poorly fitted.

The war in Ukraine is changing battlefield tactics and has become the war of drones. It is a new style of war and one that Canada’s troops need to adapt to. It also requires more modern technology and proper gear for our soldiers. It is not too much to ask our Canadian government to give our soldiers, air crews, and seamen the tools to do their jobs with modern equipment and uniforms.

It is time to spend the surplus that keeps returning to the general coffers of government and to make the procurement process for airplanes, ships, uniforms, technology, and staffing faster. It is time to leave politics out of procurement decisions and act decisively.