Big dreams for old mill

If you want to dream; Dream Big. Wednesday evening The BMI group of three brothers, Justus, Paul, and John Veldman have partnered with Scatliff, Miller and Murray (SMM), Ziibi Anishinaabe Investments, Sputnik Architecture. Aazhogan Renewal and Rainy River First Nation in an ambitious plan to redevelop the former paper mill and kraft mill lands. And the plans dream big. The plans are transformative offering to bring new life into the community offering recreation, housing, medical care with more retail options for the community.

The theme of the group is “To accelerate the transition from linear economics to circular economics.”

In a splashy showcase of a visionary masterplan and futuristic architecture for apartments, offices, a hotel the BMI group unveiled plans like those found in the Memphis Orleans Station adjoining the University of Tennessee Teaching Hospital. The 10-acre Memphis project offers rental units, housing for patients requiring extra support and multi faceted commercial space.

The Fort Frances Project I was told is scalable to local requirements for living accommodations, medical practice requirements, other office space requirements and retail. The project will offer recreational opportunities with tree lined pathways and bike trails from the old cemetery through to the hospital. The first part will be using the roadway, the former Front Street that was closed when the mill was built and Shevlin Clarke sawmill left Fort Frances.

The two teams of architects have proven records in developing urban plans and housing.

The blue building located at the corner of Sinclair Street and Victoria Avenue will be retained and an attractive mural will be painted on its north side.

The first project in the redevelopment called “Lean In” a functional Art installation is scheduled to begin on August 23. It is an art wall and will run along Central Ave. The plans for the Wellness Center are expected to be completed by year end and to be shovel ready by the spring of 2024. It will be located on the northside of Sinclair Street behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Having seen several plans that would transform Fort Frances, this is truly a remarkable undertaking. It is ambitious with its hope of attracting new people to the community with affordable rental housing, medical care, and good recreational opportunities. The partners realize that in today’s world it is possible to attract remote workers who can no longer afford to live in large centers. The partners have dreamed big.