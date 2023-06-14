Back Where We Started

What began over three months ago to avoid having a public inquiry to investigate foreign governments interfering in Canadian elections is now back to square one. It is Groundhog Day in Canada. The special rapporteur David Johnston, a former governor general has resigned his position to investigate foreign involvement in our elections. His first report released three weeks ago, has probably been assigned to the dust bin along with all his recommendations.

Opposition leaders politicized his ties to the prime minister’s family as a complete conflict, one that made him a target for not accepting his findings. They continued to want a full public inquiry into Chinese interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections. Johnston’s image has been tarnished.

From findings, we know that the Chinese Government wished the Liberal Party to lead the country and that several Conservative members were specifically targeted.

Johnston’s report said there was no need for a public inquiry and the opposition parties then passed a motion calling for Johnston to resign. On Friday, he resigned, and a public inquiry was called for. The Liberals then indicated that they would now consider a public inquiry into foreign governments meddling in Canadian elections.

The three opposition parties were asked to come up with details of the terms of reference, the deadline, the outstanding judge to lead the inquiry, and how they would deal with handling secret intelligence in public. The table has been turned to the opposition.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he will work with the other parties to get the inquiry going quickly and has asked for the inquiry to be wrapped up prior to the next election. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has asked the inquiry to also include examining Russian and Indian interference in Canadian elections.

As a democracy we want free and fair elections. We want foreign governments to not interfere with candidates, their families, or their constituents. We expect that CSIS and the governing party will notify affected parties when it is discovered that foreign interests are meddling in elections and warn those candidates when it is discovered. That meddling may also include notifying candidates when members of their families are living in foreign countries and their safety may be impacted by a foreign government. We now know that has occurred in the last federal election.

The first report by David Johnston gave notice to breakdowns in communications between CSIS and the governing party. The rapporteur’s report has value and should form the basis for the new public inquiry.