As ‘nation defining moment’ approachs, Canadians need to stand united

Wrapping themselves in the Canadian Flag, Canadians were reminded Sunday evening that it was only 60 years ago that then-Prime Minister Lester Pearson raised the new Canadian maple leaf flag over parliament hill. The fight over the flag had been divisive, breaking with our tradition of alignment with Britain and the Union Jack. But that flag with the prominent red maple leaf has brought Canadians together proudly recognizing our unique country.

For much of 2024, Canadians have been angry at the Trudeau Liberal government and were prepared to evict the government and create a new government lead by the Conservatives. An overwhelming majority could not wait for an election to be called. And suddenly Donald Trump came along and has threatened the security and sovereignty of our nation. Canadians have become united in opposition to the threats posed to Canada by the new administration in Washington. Our country has been belittled by the U.S. president.

In his speech on Sunday evening, Justin Trudeau reminded us, “Make no mistake, this is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given,” he said. “None of those happen by accident, none of them will continue without effort. It takes courage, it takes sacrifice. It takes hope and hard work.”

Mark Carney was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and later this week he will be sworn in as Prime Minister. He will inherit all the issues now being guided by Justin Trudeau. Carney is not a career politician as is opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, but instead is considered a technocrat. As Governor of the Bank of Canada and Governor of the Bank of England, Carney had to have navigated the political traps in both Canada and England. He served under both Liberal and Conservative parties.

Carney led Canada through the economic crisis of 2008-2009 and is battle tested. His skills will be needed as he wades into the fight with our neighbours to the south. He will visit the governor general and request that parliament be dismissed and a new election called in April. Canadians will be given a choice on who they see as the best leader to meet the challenges of Donald Trump and the world in the next four years. We will have to make an informed decision of which party has the best plan and cabinet to lead Canada this year and for the next four years.

As Canadians we will have to heed Trudeau’s challenge in this nation defining moment and make informed decisions on who will lead us and what we want Canada to be like in the next decade.