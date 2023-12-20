Wrapping up hunting season

Being in the wilderness, in a quiet place and out of cell service has a great way of making a person feel good. For me, it’s stress-relieving and it’s the aspect of hunting that I enjoy the most. I love being out there and as all of our lives become busier, it’s just a good place to get away.

As a group of my friends and I have done for many years, we spent the last few days of the hunting season a few hours north in Sunset Country, in pursuit of moose. The season runs until December 15 annually. We have always enjoyed taking our hunting trip late in the season when we can run snowmobiles, there are fewer hunters in the woods and the cold weather typically will get the animals on their feet, moving around a little bit more.

While there is strangely very little snow across the southern range of Northwest Ontario, a few hours north of Kenora where we went there was plenty of snow so we were able to run our snowmobiles. We hunt as a group and getting around on snowmobiles allows us to stick together and get wherever we want to go.

More snow farther north in Sunset Country allowed us to travel via snowmobile on our recent moose hunting trip.

The trip this year was fun, as it always is but for the first time I can remember, as a group we got shut out this year, so we’re going to have some empty freezers. We chased a few moose around, saw a few but just never had the opportunity to take a shot. That’s the way it goes.

As it seemingly becomes tougher and tougher to get moose tags, we kind of had some tough luck in the moose draw this year, only drawing a cow and calf tag. Still, at least we were able to go. Hopefully next year we’ll have a little more luck in the draw and have a few more options. Of course, we didn’t have a bull tag but saw a couple of bull moose.

One of our top hunting strategies involves using everyone in the group to conduct “drives” or pushes through isolated patches of woods. These can be points or islands in the clear-cut areas or around water. Early in our trip we went to run a spot that has been good to us in the past and arrived only to find that a group of wolves had beaten us to the spot, killing a calf moose only a few hours before we arrived. They had only eaten a small chunk of it and it was quite eery seeing how the attack had occurred, with the wolves pushing the moose out of the woods the same way we would have and then seeing how everything unfolded in the snow. It’s a sad reality of life in the wild. It looked like a cow moose had two calves and escaped with one of them.

We spent one day breaking a trail into a new area we hadn’t visited before. We covered about 25 kilometers of an old logging road that gave us access to a few different areas. Because we had to cut several trees that had fallen over the trail, we made a lot of noise but we’ll have a new zone that looked like it had a lot of potential for next year.

It was a fun trip and one that I already look forward to again next year. This mild weather has been nice but it is kind of slowing us down on pursuing many of our favourite winter activities. The ice conditions are pretty tough overall, with most of the deep trout lakes still wide open. Some of the smaller inland lakes have enough ice to walk out and drill some holes but we are certainly way behind where we normally are at this point with snow and ice conditions. A little cold snap would be nice to lock everything up and then these mild temperatures will be welcomed. If you do plan to go ice fishing, check the ice and be careful. Happy holidays to all.