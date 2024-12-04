Stay safe on the ice

Now that we finally have snow stuck to the ground and ice forming across the region, it’s time to start thinking about ice fishing. There is no doubt that anglers will be eager to get out there but let’s talk about staying on top of the conditions so that you are staying safe during those first forays out on the ice.

When I was younger, I used to run around, looking for the first place with good ice where I could get out and fish. These were always the smaller stocked trout lakes or inland lakes with crappies. Shallow bodies of water that froze before anything else. We would walk out once we had enough ice and the fishing was usually pretty good. The best fishing of the year for the stocked trout was always at first ice and for crappies, the fishing was usually best early in the season as well before the popular spots received a bunch of pressure from anglers.

Drilling to check the ice thickness before venturing out is important early in the season.

When is the ice thick enough for us to safely venture out? It must be noted that you just never know about ice; it can be unpredictable. Fortunately, we get enough proper cold weather that once our lakes lock up, the conditions are usually solid throughout the winter, except in situations where current exists. Ice there is never solid.

For those who want to walk out for that first fishing adventure or skate on fresh ice, like we were able to do last year because of the lack of snow, four inches or 10 centimeters of clear, black ice is recommended. For those looking to venture out on their snowmobiles or ATVs, eight inches or 20 centimeters is recommended and for light vehicle travel, 12 inches or 30 centimeters is recommended. These are good guidelines to live by. Check by drilling holes and measuring it.

The problem with taking risks on the ice is that going through is no joke. Fall into freezing water and you don’t have a lot of time to get yourself out and back to dry land. Your body will go into shock, making good decisions harder to make. Further, you’re putting others at risk who might have to try to save you or worse, look for you. Winter conditions, especially in our part of the world are brutal, so just try not to take any chances out there.

I went through the ice once as a kid. I was ice fishing with some friends late in the season on a warm, spring day and I got to close to some flowage that was coming into a bay where we were catching walleye. The walleye were coming in to spawn shortly after ice out and the fishing was good but we knew we were playing on sketchy ice. Sure enough, I went one step to far and, in an instant, was underwater. Luckily, I didn’t have a lot of clothing on because it was a nice day so I was able to crawl out relatively easy but I was as scared as I’ve ever been in my life. We were able to head to shore and I got warmed up next to a fire but that is not how it goes for most people when they go through the ice. My risk taking has gone way down ever since that day.

Be careful out there and enjoy the ice conditions once they are safe to do so.