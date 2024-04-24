Rough tournament in Florida

The second of back-to-back Bassmaster Elite Series bass tournaments in Florida took place last week at the St. John’s River and the event did not go well for me. In six years competing on the tour, this one ended up being the worst finish of my career, eventually landing in 102nd place in the 104-angler field.

Obviously, the bad finish is no fun but to make matters worse, I earned myself zero points in this event. We get points based on where we finish in each tournament, which are used towards qualifying for the Bassmaster Classic. Coming into this event, I was comfortably in the 20’s in points but this event dropped me to around 60th. The top 40 anglers in points at the end of the season earn their spot in the Classic. I’m not out of the race but the rest of my season just got a lot tougher with five events remaining.

A flounder that Jeff Gustafson caught the first day of the Bassmaster tournament on the St. John’s River. The St. John’s connects to the Atlantic Ocean so there is always an opportunity for saltwater fish to show up on the bass spots.

This was my fifth time fishing the St. John’s and it’s a fishery that just seems to really give me a hard time. It’s a tidal river, meaning it flows into the ocean and is affected by a tide. So, a couple times per day, the water levels rise and fall, creating current and keeping the fish on the move. In my career, I don’t think I’ve ever had a good event at a tidal place; it’s something I certainly need to improve in my game.

Further adding to my challenge last week, we only got two days to practice at this massive body of water because we had a day cancelled at the Harris Chain event the week before. Knowing that we were here later in the year than past visits, I assumed that the spawning cycle would be finished and the bass would be starting to school up in the main river. That’s what I had in my head at least.

The first morning of practice I found a school of largemouths on a shell bar on the main river – the pattern I expected to be predominant. And then I spent the full two days of practice looking for schools. I ended up finding five or six and then several spots that I felt had the chance at being good. Heading into the tournament I actually felt like I was going to have a decent event. After blasting off the first morning of the tournament, the first couple of spots that I wanted to fish had boats on them already so I went to the next best ones I had. I ended up just really struggling to find fish. They were gone from some places and on others. I could see them on my electronics but couldn’t get them to bite my baits. They would even come up to the surface, schooling every once in a while, which usually makes them fairly each to catch, but I just couldn’t get them to bite. I ended up weighing in a limit for 6-11.

On day two, I tried a couple of the schools and still couldn’t catch them so I moved to shallow water for the rest of the day. I had a slightly better limit, weight 8-11, but it was far from good enough to move me up anywhere in the standings. Just a really tough couple of days.

It’s disappointing but you just try to learn from it and move on to the next one. One thing I’ve learned from trying to make my living fishing competitively is that the highs are high and the lows are low, so you just need to keep a level head and carry on, regardless of how each event goes. We get a couple of weeks off before we’re back at it again at Lake Murray, South Carolina. We fished Lake Murray last year and the fishing was good so I’m looking forward to getting back there again.

There are four Canadian anglers who compete on the Elite Series and as I write this as the final day of the tournament is taking place, it looks like Peterborough’s Cory Johnston is going to win his first pro event. He has a massive lead mid-way through the final day so congratulations to him on the great tournament.