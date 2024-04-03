New tournament format this week

Initially my travels plans were going to bring me home for the last part of March and early April, as we got a couple of weeks off from our Bassmaster Elite Series schedule. I was looking forward to some late season ice fishing, which I always try to get back for and it’s nice to check in on home and rest up a little bit.

About a month ago I heard about a bass tournament taking place this week on Lake Lanier, located in North Georgia, about an hour north of Atlanta. It’s a three-day tournament with a unique format but the main reason it got my attention was because Lanier is one of my favourite places to fish in the world.

Lake Lanier is known for its excellent spotted bass fishing and it’s a place that I’ve spent a decent amount of time fishing over the years. Spotted bass are not exactly a cross between a smallmouth and a largemouth but they do kind of look like they are. They have the attitude of a smallmouth, a mouth slightly bigger than a smallmouths but they are coloured more like a largemouth and have a horizontal stripe like a largemouth.

We don’t have spotted bass in Canada, which is kind of strange to me, because they like deep, clear water, but they must not do well in the really cold water. They aren’t found north of the Ozarks or Tennessee as far as I know but they are widespread across the south. On most lakes, they don’t grow very large, only to one or two pounds so in most tournaments, they are sort of irrelevant. There are a few lakes, where they get bigger and Lanier is one of those lakes, along with several others in this area of North Georgia where four and five pound spotted bass are common. I have come to really enjoy fishing for them and that’s the main reason why I love to spend time on Lanier.

The tournament this week is unique because it has some rules that differ from any other event that I’ve fished in the past. They are not allowing forward-facing sonar, which has dominated almost every tournament in both Canada and the U.S. over the past few years. We are not allowed to have any waypoints on our electronics units when we start the event and the lake has been off-limits for competitors for two weeks.

We are also not allowed to prefish before the tournament. Instead, we get four hours to ride around and have a look at the lake but we can’t fish. The entry fee is heavy at $5,000, so there is big money to be won. It’s kind of scary to fish a tournament without getting time to prefish, but it is the same for everybody. As I said, I really like this lake, so that was the main reason I got in it. Hopefully it will work out.

The field includes a mixture of local anglers as well as quite a few pro anglers from all over the U.S. Chris and Cory Johnston, also from Canada are signed up to fish the tournament as well.

My plan for the four hour ride-around is to spend as much time as possible idling around some of the areas that I like, looking for brush piles and fish in deeper water. The spotted bass are hard to drive over and mark here because the water is really clear so they tend to swim away and avoid the sonar beam when you drive over them. The lake is loaded with brush piles though, so marking these piles with a waypoint so I can go back in the tournament and fish them is going to be my strategy.

The tournament is being run by an organization called the Touring Anglers Association. They have a website where they’ll be posting the results this week. The tournament runs Tuesday through Thursday, with the full field fishing the first two days and the top 12 anglers fishing the final day.

After the tournament, I’m headed for Florida, where we get back at it on the Elite Series next week at the Harris Chain of Lakes. It’s a busy time but I’m enjoying getting to spend as much time as I have in my boat. My wife Shelby and I also try to see as many unique places as we can during our travels. We really try to have fun while we get to travel and pursue the fishing career and it takes us to some interesting places.