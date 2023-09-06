Jerk shad: the best bait for fall fishing

Even though we might have just experienced the nicest weekend of the whole summer, we all know that the warm weather is coming to an end and temperatures will soon start cooling off. While most of us probably aren’t that excited for winter, fall brings some of the best fishing opportunities of the year for most species of fish.

As water temperatures cool off, most fish will move towards deeper water in the main basin areas of the lakes that we fish. A summer diet that consists of just about anything fish can get in their mouths – bugs, invertebrates, crayfish – turns mostly to baitfish that congregate and show up in shallower water in the fall where bass, walleye and pike cross paths with them more than during the summer.

In my tackle box there are a number of baits that I catch hundreds of fish on every year but when it comes to fall fishing and imitating the baitfish that I know most fish are focused on eating, there are few baits that will put a variety of species in the boat like a soft plastic jerk shad rigged up on a jig head. It’s the ultimate, natural baitfish imitator and it’s a proven fish catcher.

Since I was a kid, most of my weekends in September have been spent fishing bass tournaments around the region. We enjoy the bass fishing this time of year because they bite a little bit more reliably than they do earlier in the season and they are often grouped up. I have had luck in a few of these tournaments over the years and in all of those, a jerk shad rigged on a jig head was part of my success.

Over the past few years fishing in the U.S., I have had a lot of luck on this bait during cold water events, including winning two Bassmaster tournaments where I caught every single fish on a four-inch Z-Man Scented Jerk ShadZ rigged up on a 3/8 ounce Smeltinator Jig, which is a lifelike jig head made in Kenora by Bass Tactics and sold at Lake of the Woods Sports Headquarters. This bait is legit.

When it comes to fishing these baits, which have been a staple for anglers across Sunset Country for years, part the reason they are so effective is their versatility. They work great for dropping over the side of the boat and fishing vertically as well as simply casting and retrieving. We used to always mark fish under the boat on our sonar, then hang these minnow imitators above them, a technique known as moping or “hanging a minnow”.

With the popularity of forward facing sonar now that allows us to look out in front of the boat, it’s great bait for casting to fish with see and then reeling the bait over top of them. It works great for catching bass, walleye, pike and even lake trout before the season closes for them at the end of September.

The most important rule that I try to follow when fishing these baits is to always try to keep your bait above the fish. When fish are focused on eating minnows, they’ll be looking up and it just seems like if you can make fish swim up a little bit and work for it, they’re more likely to bite. Always make sure the baits are rigged up nice and straight on the jig. If the plastic is twisted or bunched up, it will cause the bait to spin and twirl and not look natural. You just won’t many bites if it doesn’t look natural.

A soft plastic jerk shad rigged up on a jig head is an excellent bait choice for a variety of fish species in the fall. – Submitted photo

There are lot of different options of jerk shad style baits out there but I’m a fan of the Z-Man Elaztech baits which are made out of a stretchy, durable material. This material is buoyant and I think that helps the baits swim naturally. One last tip that I can share with fishing these baits is when you push the plastic up on the jig head and get it set up where you want it, pull the plastic back and add a drop of super glue to hold the bait in place. You can then catch dozens of fish on one bait.