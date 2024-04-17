Good week in Florida

The third stop of the Bassmaster Elite Series took place this past weekend at the Harris Chain of Lakes in central Florida. It’s a waterbody that I have visited several times in the past where I’ve had mixed results. It’s usually a fun place to fish because you have several different lakes to fish and you can often catch fish with a variety of techniques.

Over the 12 years that I’ve been fishing high level bass tournaments in the U.S. there was only one other year when we didn’t start the season in Florida. While I have fished in Florida a lot over the years, I have never fished it in April. Typically, we hit the sunshine state in February and it’s usually smack dab in the middle of the bass spawn and we’re most susceptible to cold fronts, which make Florida bass much more difficult to catch.

Visiting in April this year, the spawn is pretty well finished, the weather is excellent and the fishing is a bit different than past trips for me. Usually when we come in February, we get hit with a cold front that tends to hamper the bite. This time around, it’s been beautiful, summer weather, except for day one of the tournament, which was cancelled because of high winds and storms. It’s always disappointing when we have a day postponed but it was the right decision.

We’re fishing back-to-back events in Florida, with an event this week just up the road at the St. John’s River. The postponed day pushed the Harris Chain event into Monday, so we actually lose a day of practice at the St. John’s. We’ll practice Tuesday and Wednesday, with the tournament starting Thursday, as usual. While I have been to the St. John’s several times in the past, it’s a big system, so utilizing those two days and trying to figure out the best ways to catch a few bass will be challenging.

The Harris Chain event ended up going pretty well for me. In all of these Elite Series tournaments, the first goal for me at every event is to make the top 50 cut and get to fish day three, which gets us paid and earns some solid points towards qualifying for the Bassmaster Classic. My first two days went well and I was able to bring 14-pound limits to the scale, which got me in the cut in 23rd place.

My day three ended up being tougher, capturing only nine pounds and I finished up in 32nd place. Anytime I make a cut in Florida, it’s a good event so I’m happy with that. Hopefully we can put together another solid outing this week. I really tried to catch as much as I could the first couple of days and caught a lot of fish but I think I kind of wore out the area that I was fishing. There were a few other anglers fishing the same stuff and I think by day three it just caught up with me. I did look at some other areas and tried some different tactics but just never was able to connect with quality fish. On to the next one this week.