Gift ideas for anglers

When it comes to all of the folks out there who enjoy fishing, there is one thing that we all have in common. We can never have too much stuff. Across the Sunset Country Region, we get to fish for a variety of species through all seasons, so there is even more need for more equipment from tackle to clothing to boating gear.

Innovation continues with all aspects of fishing equipment. Some of the latest and greatest toys actually help us catch more fish, while others catch the angler, not the fish. With tackle, new materials keep emerging that are better than what was previously available. Soft plastics are more durable and lifelike and have eliminated the need for live bait in my boat on most outings, even for walleye. I carry dozens of packages of minnow and crayfish imitators in my boat throughout the season.

Anglers can never have to much equipment to cover us for all of the different species and weather conditions we face across the Sunset Country Region.

Since we have all of these different fish species to catch, if you know the species that your person enjoys pursuing the most, you can ask for advice from the employees in the local fishing shops on what the hottest lures are. Whether it is musky, pike, bass, trout, walleye or even ice fishing, the local shops carry the stuff that works in our area and can point you in the right direction if you’re not sure what to get. Lures are great gift for anglers of all ages.

Since we’re headed into the ice fishing season, let’s talk ice tackle for a minute. There are new spoons available that are made from tungsten and other compounds that offer a smaller profile than traditional lead spoons. Paint jobs on these baits keep getting better and better as well. Spoons are effective for all species under the ice and they make a great gift or stocking stuffer. The tungsten spoons are more expensive than lead but you don’t lose tackle very often when ice fishing so they are not a bad investment. On pressured spots or waters, these slimmer profile spoons can get you an extra bite or two. They also get down to the bottom quickly, which can be helpful for quickly dropping down to fish you see on your sonar.

Across Sunset Country, if you like to fish, you’re probably going to experience adverse conditions at some point so having good apparel will make these days much more enjoyable. Quality raingear is important throughout the open water season. Sun protection clothing has become a lot more popular and functional than in the past. I seldom fish without wearing a lightweight hoody to cover up during the open water season. For fishing in the fall and winter, when it’s cold, good boots, cold weather suits, long underwear and socks are all mandatory equipment.

Getting into the bigger stuff, you have rods and reels, electronics and a bunch of equipment for ice fishing like augers, shelters and sonar units. With rods and reels, more and more brands are designing products especially for certain species and techniques, so again, if you know the species that your person enjoys chasing the most, the local tackle shops can help you get the best matches there.

With electronics, the biggest trend is with forward-facing sonar. This technology will set you back more $$ than anything else I’ve mentioned but if your person really enjoys fishing, this sonar allows you to watch your lure throughout an entire cast and tells you without a doubt if there are fish around your boat or ice fishing hole at all times. While this technology is not for everybody and takes some of the mystery away from fishing, there is no doubt that it will help you catch more fish and its fun to use.

Anglers are easy to find gifts for because as I mentioned earlier, we can never have too much stuff. It’s also easy to find gifts ranging in price from a couple of dollars to thousands of dollars. If you aren’t sure what you get, stop by your local fishing shop and they will be able to help you out. Happy holidays.