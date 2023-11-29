Fishing in Australia

One of the best parts of my job in the fishing community is I get to meet a lot of people, many who share similar interests and many who are from all over the world. One of my fellow competitors on the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament circuit that I fish, Carl Jocumsen, is from Australia. Carl and I have become best friends and last year I was able to head over to Australia to fish some tournaments with him for barramundi, one of the more popular species down under.

The trip last year was one of the best adventures of my life. My wife Shelby and I also spent a couple of weeks taking in as much as we could along the east coast of Australia, where the fishing competitions were taking place. Carl and I fished four events over a ten-day period and did quite well, finishing in the prizes in three of them.

This year, Carl was not able to make the trip back across but I was invited to come back if I could make it. Since I had such a great time last year and late November is a quieter time of year for me, it worked out and I decided to make the trip again for the four barramundi events over the ten-day stretch.

The reason they have these Barra Tour events packed together is the three different lakes that we fish, which the Aussies call “dams”, are relatively close together in the NE section of the country. Many of the teams travel twelve hours or more to get to the area so they pack the events in so these teams can make a trip out of it.

The organizers of the tour lined us up with a boat to use last year and that same boat was available again this year if we wanted it. After Carl mentioned that he was going to be unable to go, I asked my friend Bryan Gustafson if he would be interested in making the trip this year. He said he was in so we booked some tickets and came across.

The flight from Canada to Australia is a long haul, a 15 hour ride from Vancouver to Brisbane. It’s really the only downside to the trip. Once you get over, the food, the coffee and the people are great. And the fishing is world class. The strikes from the barramundi are incredibly powerful and the fish are violent throughout your battle with them. I said last year that even though they are a little smaller than a musky, they would pull a musky backwards, that’s how strong they are.

Bryan Gustafson with a nice barramundi caught from Kinchant Dam in Queensland, Australia. He joined Jeff Gustafson on a four-event tour throughout the country, to catch these fighting, night-feeding fish.

Barramundi bite during the day but they are a lot easier to catch after it gets dark. It’s also summer in Australia and it’s hot, with temperatures around 30 degrees every day. The tournaments run a little different than back in Canada, with a take-off at 4 pm and a check in at midnight. So, they are still eight-hour events, but about half the session takes place after dark. It’s different but fun.

The first event on Teemburra Dam didn’t go great for us. We hooked up a few nice ones but had some misfortune. Two large barramundi broke our lines and we lost a couple. They fight hard so you aren’t going to land them all. We did go through losing some last year as well and learned that we had to really beef up our tackle. We’re using 80-pound fluorocarbon leaders and changing out the split rings and treble hooks on our baits to heavy versions.

The second event took place the following night at Kinchant Dam and it went better. We managed to land our five barra and ended up with a 13th place finish. Again, we were plagued with lost fish that would have easily earned us a top ten finish but it felt great to catch some fish and get a few bites. There were 45 teams fishing each competition.

We are here for another five days and fish two more events on a third body of water, called Faust Dam. One is an “all-nighter”, where we fish from 4 pm until 8 am and the final one is a two-night event, so we have plenty of fishing left. Look for the report on these last couple of events in next week’s column.