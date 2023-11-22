Check the trees for grouse

It was another good season for ruffed grouse hunters across Northwest Ontario. While I know that grouse are cyclical by nature, I can’t recall in the last number of years when the grouse numbers weren’t pretty solid. Even though the best part of the season has past us, grouse hunters can still find some success out there. But instead of looking on the ground, where you’ll still come across the odd one, look up in the trees, late in the season.

My first experience hunting as a child was tagging along with my dad on a grouse hunt. We used to walk the old logging trails around our family cabin, they are some of my best memories growing up. As I got older, he taught me about safe gun practices, how to shoot a centerfire .22 rifle and when I was able to, I took the hunting safety course.

If you hunt grouse at all, you know that they almost always have a full stomach when you clean them. Stomach contents often include clover, berries and buds from trees, especially birch trees. They are eating machines in the fall as they bulk up to make it through the winter. They still have this desire to eat as it gets colder but a lot of their food from the ground is covered up so they focus most of their effort on the buds from the trees.

My friends and I take an annual moose hunting trip every year in December and after a few years of seeing plenty of grouse, I started to pack a shotgun for the moose trip. When we would get a nice evening during the trip I would look for grouse, mostly in the trees and the results were usually good. Pick an afternoon when the sun is shining and there isn’t a lot of wind and you’ll be surprised at the number of birds you’ll see.

Birch trees seem to be the best option of the common deciduous trees that we have but if you come across any random fruit trees, they can be really good as well. Crab apple or cherry trees are ones that I’ve had luck around in the past. I’ve come across a few randomly on some of the trails that I like to walk.

Sometimes when you get close to these grouse in the trees, they’ll drop to the ground, as they often do earlier in the season. If you do shoot at them in the trees, just remember to keep safety in mind with the direction that you’re pointing and shooting your gun.

Grouse are one of my favourite wild game options to eat. We’ll often batter them and make chicken fingers but they are delicious however you want to prepare them. We’ve enjoyed them in a stew, pan frying them and they are really good simply wrapped in bacon and cooked in a pan.

Ruffed grouse spend more time in the trees to find their food once there is snow on the ground.

Getting outside for a walk this time of year on a nice afternoon is relaxing because the woods are so quiet. Even though temperatures have cooled down, it’s still a great time of year to be outside, especially when the sun is shining. Grouse can still be had for those who get out there and put in the work.