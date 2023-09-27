Busy weekend for Sunset Country tournament anglers

As the open water season begins to wind down, it was a busy weekend for area tournament anglers with several events happening across the district. The Shoal Lake Last Chance bass tournament took place at Shoal Lake, the Nestor Falls Musky Cup went down on Lake of the Woods and the Naicatchewenin First Nation Bass and Walleye Classic happened on Rainy Lake.

I have fished the tournaments out on Shoal Lake since I was a teenager. It’s one of my favourite places to be on the water so I always try to get in any of the tournaments out there. I do love Rainy Lake and the musky tournament would be fun too. I wish I could fish all of them but you can only do so much.

My friend Dennis Favreau and I have fished the Shoal Lake fall tournament since 2001 and we’ve been fortunate to have some good tournaments over the years. We both grew up fishing out there so we have a lot of good memories and spots. Sometimes in these tournaments that is a good thing, other times it can be detrimental because you chase the memories and ignore the conditions. Fortunately, this weekend it worked out for us and we got the win with a two-day total of 36.96 pounds.

The smallmouth fishing is always good on Shoal Lake but there is a sneaky good largemouth bass population as well and they almost always factor into the winning catches, especially in the fall. We were lucky and got one near five pounds on day one, which helped a lot! Second place went to Jeremy Kantyluk and Kevin Shabler with 36.04, while third went to Hayden Martin and Coel Forsyth with 35.60. The big bass tournament was a 5.38 pound largemouth brought in by Amanda Keszler and Logan Zimmerman. They also had the big catch of the tournament on day one with 19.82 pounds.

At the Nestor Falls Musky Cup, the two-day tournament requires teams to catch two muskies per day, measure them and release them, all on video. The team with the most total inches wins. Quite a few teams were able to capture their two muskies each day but the winners were Chad and Kyle Wattam with a two-day total of 177.5” for four musky. Second place went to Steve Hanson and Jamie Krukoski with 174”, while third went to Mark and Micheal Carlson with 168 total inches. The big fish of the tournament was a 49.5” musky caught by the Carlson team.

The tournament at Rainy Lake was unique in that it was a smallmouth and walleye tournament. On day one, the teams fished for smallmouths, while on day two they brought in walleyes. It sounds like a lot of fun to me! Ryan Witherspoon and Riley Caul got the win with a total of 24.08 pounds. Their three bass weighed 10.43, while their walleyes weighed 13.65, including an 8.30 kicker. Second went to Bill and Nell Godin with 23.52, while Dustin Tkachyk and Pat Mills were third with 22.98 pounds. The big smallmouth of the tournament was a 4.43 caught by Dennis Barnard and Scott Gobeil, while the biggest walleye was 9.24 pounds, caught by Ralph Galusha and Tamara Robson.

The tournaments continue this weekend with the Whitefish Bay Fall Bass Classic taking place on Lake of the Woods and the Labelle’s Fall Classic taking place on Rainy Lake. After that, there is one more weekend of bass tournaments with the Frank McClymont Memorial tournament on Lake of the Woods and the Kickin’ B’ass tournament on the One Man Lake system up in Whitedog. Congratulations to all of the prize winners over the weekend and thank you to the organizers of all of the tournaments across the region. We are lucky to have them!