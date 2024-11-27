Area bluebirds in trouble

Climate change has adversely affected migration of birds. For instance, bluebirds and tree swallows that use the bird houses that we put out have raised very few young. Three years ago, most bluebirds – as well as many other species – froze in an ice storm in Texas and other southern States.

The following year, three consecutive snow storms prevented them from nesting in this area.

This year promised to be a good one. Great numbers of tree swallows and many bluebirds arrived two weeks earlier than usual during a warm spell. Both species began nesting. After the eggs hatched, the weather turned cold and wet for several days. Most of the nestlings died. As well, many of the adults either disappeared or died.

Climate instability has caused troubling times for many of our migratory birds, including the eastern bluebird, which can be identified by its blue wings and beige belly. The Rainy Riv-er Valley Field Naturalists and a team of volunteers maintain nesting boxes, to give these birds a better chance. – Misty Ladd photo

Hopefully, some survived, found warm temperatures elsewhere and raised a second brood.

In the 34 years of helping these birds, we are back to the situation where we started. Bluebirds need help! Do we continue or do we quit?

I know some birders will be willing to help, but as for me, as I approach 90, I have not decided.

Thanks to all the volunteers who have helped over the years.

This year, Leanne Donaldson, Tom and Shirley Morrish and Bob Saunders monitored some of the trails.