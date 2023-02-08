West Coast Kedgeree

A kedgeree is a popular curried rice dish in the UK and is classically made with smoked haddock and boiled eggs. In my recipe below, I have replaced the traditional rice, with cauliflower rice and used smoked salmon instead of the haddock. The result? Deliciousness!

I, personally, am not a big fan of cauliflower, but I love cauliflower rice and this recipe is a perfect example of how versatile it can be. For more consistent cauliflower granules, a cheese grater works better than a food processor.

This recipe is also featured in my latest cookbook Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez: available for purchase through my website or Amazon worldwide. Enjoy!

West Coast Cauliflower Kedgeree

4 large eggs, hardboiled, cooled

1 large head of cauliflower

2 tablespoons of avocado oil, or canola oil

1 medium onion, diced small

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

3 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup frozen peas

175 grams smoked salmon, broken into bite sized chunks

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Lemon wedges, for serving

Peel the hardboiled eggs and cut them into quarters. Set aside. Rice the cauliflower by grating the florets with a cheese grater, or by pulsing in a food processor to transform into rice looking granules, about 6 cups. Set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, then the onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder, salt, turmeric, and pepper. Stir to combine and cook until soft and fragrant, approximately 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the frozen peas and cook for another minute. Turn the heat to medium-high and add the reserved cauliflower rice from step 2. Cook while stirring constantly for approximately 3 to 4 minutes. It is important to use a large skillet over higher heat so that the cauliflower granules stay more separate and don’t become mushy (the larger pan and higher heat will evaporate any moisture that comes out of the cauliflower). Turn off the heat and stir in the chunks of smoked salmon. Portion into dishes while garnishing equally with the quartered eggs and some parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Makes approximately 7 cups

