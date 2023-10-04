One of the most popular Chinese take-out dishes is Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls. My recipe for this is better than what you will ever get at a restaurant. This is recipe is featured in my cookbook Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez, available on my website or Amazon worldwide.

Sweet & Sour Chicken Balls

“An oil thermometer or a deep fryer with a thermostat is a must for this recipe.”

398ml can of pineapple tidbits or chunks, drained and juice reserved

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1.25 cups white sugar

3/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup ketchup

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 small red onion, cut into large pieces

Canola oil for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons white sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup & 2 tablespoons cold water

1kg chicken breast filets, or chicken breasts, cut into bite sized pieces

Mix the reserved pineapple juice (should be approximately 2/3 cup of juice) with the 3 tablespoons of cornstarch in a medium mixing bowl. Then mix in the 1.25 cups white sugar, white vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, and the 1 teaspoon of salt and set aside. Reserve the pineapple pieces separately.

Heat a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the 1 tablespoon of canola oil and then the onion pieces. Sauté for 1 minute.

Add the reserved sauce mixture from step 1 to the pan and bring to a full rolling boil to completely thicken the sauce, stirring consistently. Once thickened, remove from the heat, stir in the reserved pineapple, and set aside.

In a large deep pot, add enough canola oil for about a 4 to 5 inch depth of oil. Heat the oil until you can maintain a consistent temperature of 350°F to 375°F (or use a deep fryer set at 375°F). You must leave lots of room in the pot for expansion of the hot oil when cooking the chicken otherwise you risk it boiling over and causing a grease fire.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, 1/2 cup cornstarch, baking powder, 2 teaspoons salt, 2 teaspoons white sugar, and garlic powder. Then whisk in the cold water to make a batter. Add the chicken pieces and mix completely by hand so that all the chicken pieces are coated.

Working in batches, quickly and carefully add about 10 to 15 chicken pieces to the hot oil – it is important to add the chicken pieces individually so that they stay separate from each other. Fry until golden brown and crispy, approximately 4 minutes. Move the chicken pieces around a bit in the hot oil as they cook. Once done, transfer to a paper towel lined tray.

Repeat step 6 until all the chicken is cooked.

Combine the sauce and chicken together in a serving dish and enjoy!

Makes approximately 10 cups

