Single Malt Scotch with Pork

I proudly identify as a Scotch enthusiast, having invested both time and money in exploring the nuances of various Scottish grain whiskies. With the holiday season around the corner, I anticipate joining countless others in celebrating moments with loved ones, raising a glass (or perhaps more) of the exquisite oak-aged spirit.

One of my culinary creations emerged years ago in my test kitchen, inspired by the robust smokiness of Laphroaig (pronounced La-froyg), a single malt Scotch. While its peat smoke initially overwhelmed my palate and that of my father-in-law, over time, a deep appreciation developed. At the time however, faced with a bottle we were hesitant to drink, I turned it into an ingredient for cooking.

Pork was the ideal choice of meat as beef would be too overpowering. I combined it with chicken stock, fresh lemon juice, and honey for a harmonious blend. A touch of heavy cream reduced to a syrupy consistency provided the perfect finishing touch. While chicken can substitute for pork, thorough cooking would then be crucial due to salmonella concerns in chicken.

Now with the fondness of Laphroaig dear to my heart, and my taste buds, this has become my all-time favourite scotch cooking recipe. I highly recommend Laphroaig for this recipe as its intense peat smoke comes shining through in the recipe whereas other milder scotches would be lost. Here’s to happy cooking!



Pork Medallions in Single Malt Pan Sauce

From page 131 of Chef Dez’s cookbook The Best In Your Kitchen

“Makes 4 portions (3 medallions each). Live like the Scots – Scotch is for cooking too!”



1-pound (500g) pork tenderloin(s)

2 teaspoons canola oil

Salt & pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup peaty single malt scotch

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon liquid honey

1/4 cup whipping cream

Cut the tenderloin(s) into 12 equal sized medallions, approximately one-half inch to three quarter inch thickness. Toss with the oil and season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat a heavy bottomed pan over medium high heat. When the pan is hot, add the medallions and sear them for approximately 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Add the chicken stock to the pan to deglaze (stir briefly to remove the browned bits off the pan into the sauce). Add the Scotch carefully and ignite with a long match or lighter. Flambé until the flames subside. Remove the medallions and set them aside. Add the lemon juice, honey, and cream to the pan. Continue to boil until syrupy and desired sauce consistency. Remove from heat, lightly season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve immediately poured over the reserved medallions.

Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Culinary Instructor. Visit him at www.chefdez.com

Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4