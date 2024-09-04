One of the most popular summertime side dishes is potato salad, and my wife’s recipe also takes advantage of fresh corn season. Enjoy!

Potato Salad with Fresh Corn & Dill

Recipe created by Katherine (Mrs. Chef Dez), chefdez.com

“For the seasoning salt, I highly recommend the recipe in the cookbook: Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez”

8 cups water

2 tablespoons salt

1 ear of fresh corn

3 pounds (1.36kg) red potatoes (or other waxy potatoes), diced 1-inch

1 small onion, finely diced

1/4 cup white vinegar

2 medium celery stalks, finely diced, about 1 cup

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1.5 teaspoons liquid honey

1.5 teaspoons grainy mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

2.5 teaspoons seasoning salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Fresh dill sprigs, for garnish

6 slices crispy cooked bacon, crumbled, for garnish, optional



Add the water to a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and stir in the 2 tablespoons of salt until dissolved. Add the ear of corn and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Remove the corn and set aside to cool. Return the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the diced potatoes and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the potatoes and set aside to cool slightly in a large mixing bowl. In a small bowl, combine the onion and vinegar and let sit for 10 minutes. Pour this onion/vinegar mixture over the warm reserved potatoes and allow it to be absorbed. To the potatoes, add the celery, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, chopped dill, seasoning salt, and pepper. Remove the kernels off the reserved ear of corn and add to the potatoes as well. Gently mix everything to combine while lightly mashing together. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days. Adjust seasonings to taste, if necessary. Garnish with fresh dill sprigs and the optional crumbled bacon.

Make 6 to 8 portions



Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com

Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4