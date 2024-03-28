Mashed Potatoes & Cranberry Sauce for Easter

Easter is one of the special times of the year where our whole family gets together. The cherished relationships we have with each other are rekindled and we celebrate with food and drink. Two of our most popular side dishes with an Easter dinner are Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Homemade Brandied Cranberry Sauce, so it is today that I share these recipes with you. Please make note that potatoes that are steamed, instead of boiled, are always better in mashed potatoes as they don’t absorb as much water – water has no flavour.

Side dishes are never the “star of the plate”, but these will be a close second. Enjoy…

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

“These will spoil you for any other mashed potatoes – very rich and flavourful”



5 russet potatoes, peeled and diced approximated 1/2 inch

1/2 cup butter, cubed

6 – 8 garlic cloves, crushed

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup whipping cream

1. Steam potatoes over boiling water for approximately 20 minutes until tender.

Drain water out of the pot and put cooked potatoes in the pot. Add the butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. Mash by hand until almost smooth. Add the cream and mash again until smooth. Taste and re-season with salt & pepper if necessary.



Makes approximately 6 – 8 portions



Brandied Cranberry Sauce

“Very intense flavour – a homemade cranberry sauce to be proud of”



1 – 340g package fresh cranberries (approximately 3.5 cups)

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup brandy

2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half

zest of 1 lemon, finely chopped

pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients in a heavy bottomed medium-sized pot. Turn heat to medium-high and bring to a boil uncovered.