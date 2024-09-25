Now that Autumn is officially here, I have a perfect salad recipe that captures the season deliciously. If you find kale too coarse and bitter – you need to massage it. See step #2.

This recipe is also featured in my new book From My Kitchen to Yours. Enjoy!



Kale Cranberry Salad



1/2 cup whole raw cranberries, thawed from frozen

2 tablespoons orange brandy

1 large bunch of kale

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

Fresh cracked pepper

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons orange juice

1.5 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1.5 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 large garlic clove, crushed to a paste

1/2 cup dried cranberries

284ml can of Mandarin orange segments in light syrup, drained

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted, divided



Cut the raw cranberries into quarters lengthwise and combine with the orange brandy. Let sit aside for at least 30 minutes. (Note: thawed from frozen cranberries are more palatable than fresh cranberries) Prepare the kale by first rinsing and drying. Then remove the ribs/stems and cut or tear the leaves into small bite size pieces. You should end up with approximately 16 cups loosely measured. Place this prepared kale in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and lots of fresh cracked pepper. Massage this kale mixture with your hands for approximately 3 minutes (this will make the kale more palatable and less bitter). After massaging, transfer this kale mixture to a salad serving bowl, while fluffing it up a bit with your hands. Drain the cranberries from the brandy and set the cranberries aside while reserving this residual brandy liquid for the dressing. Make the dressing by thoroughly combining the following ingredients together: reserved brandy, red wine vinegar, orange juice, Dijon mustard, dark brown sugar, garlic, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drizzle this dressing over the kale. Complete the salad by topping with the reserved raw cranberries, dried cranberries, reserved Mandarin segments, red onion, feta cheese, and 1/4 cup of the toasted almonds. Reserve the remaining 1/4 cup toasted almonds for serving at the table.



Makes approximately 6 to 8 side dish portions