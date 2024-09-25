Now that Autumn is officially here, I have a perfect salad recipe that captures the season deliciously. If you find kale too coarse and bitter – you need to massage it. See step #2.
This recipe is also featured in my new book From My Kitchen to Yours. Enjoy!
Kale Cranberry Salad
1/2 cup whole raw cranberries, thawed from frozen
2 tablespoons orange brandy
1 large bunch of kale
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
Fresh cracked pepper
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons orange juice
1.5 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1.5 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 large garlic clove, crushed to a paste
1/2 cup dried cranberries
284ml can of Mandarin orange segments in light syrup, drained
1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted, divided
- Cut the raw cranberries into quarters lengthwise and combine with the orange brandy. Let sit aside for at least 30 minutes. (Note: thawed from frozen cranberries are more palatable than fresh cranberries)
- Prepare the kale by first rinsing and drying. Then remove the ribs/stems and cut or tear the leaves into small bite size pieces. You should end up with approximately 16 cups loosely measured. Place this prepared kale in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil, and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and lots of fresh cracked pepper. Massage this kale mixture with your hands for approximately 3 minutes (this will make the kale more palatable and less bitter). After massaging, transfer this kale mixture to a salad serving bowl, while fluffing it up a bit with your hands.
- Drain the cranberries from the brandy and set the cranberries aside while reserving this residual brandy liquid for the dressing.
- Make the dressing by thoroughly combining the following ingredients together: reserved brandy, red wine vinegar, orange juice, Dijon mustard, dark brown sugar, garlic, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drizzle this dressing over the kale.
- Complete the salad by topping with the reserved raw cranberries, dried cranberries, reserved Mandarin segments, red onion, feta cheese, and 1/4 cup of the toasted almonds. Reserve the remaining 1/4 cup toasted almonds for serving at the table.
Makes approximately 6 to 8 side dish portions