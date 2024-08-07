Gluten Free Quiche

If you are either celiac, gluten intolerant, or just have a gluten-free lifestyle but still want to own a Chef Dez Cookbook – now’s your chance. I have just launched a NEW Cookbook: Gluten-Free Cooking with Chef Dez.

This is not a ‘how to bake gluten-free’ book as I think there are plenty out there. This is a collection of all the gluten-free recipes from my following 3 best-selling cookbooks: The Best in Your Kitchen, Cooking Around the World with Chef Dez, and From My Kitchen to Yours. Available from my website, or Amazon Worldwide.

Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

(From the cookbook: Gluten-Free Cooking with Chef Dez)

Baking spray

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 cups grated orange sweet potato

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 large egg

2/3 cup almond flour

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced small

1 small red bell pepper, diced small

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Big handful fresh spinach

6 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup whipping cream

1.5 cups grated cheddar cheese, separated

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with baking spray and dust it with a little of the almond flour. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons olive oil, and then the grated sweet potato, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook while stirring occasionally for 5 minutes until potatoes are soft and start to sizzle. Transfer this sweet potato mixture to a mixing bowl to cool slightly. Add 1 egg to the cooled sweet potato mixture along with the remaining almond flour. Mix completely. Press into the prepared pie plate and bake for 15 minutes to bake the crust until slightly golden and set. Remove from oven and set aside. Heat the large non-stick pan over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons olive oil, and then the onion, bell pepper, garlic, oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until onion and bell pepper start to get soft, stirring occasionally. Add the spinach and cook until wilted. Remove from the heat. In a large mixing bowl, beat the 6 eggs with the milk and whipping cream. Stir in the cooked onion, bell pepper, spinach mixture. Stir in 1.25 cups of the grated cheddar. Pour this mixture into the reserved pie plate with baked sweet potato crust. Top with the remaining 1/4 grated cheddar and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the center is set (line edge with foil if the crust is getting too dark). Let rest for 10 minutes before cutting into 6 or 8 pieces.

Makes 6 to 8 portions

Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com

Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4