Easy 7-Up Biscuits for the Win

I think there are far too many people that believe that homemade biscuits from scratch are too difficult, so they resolve to making them from a boxed mix. Nothing could be farther from the truth – biscuits from scratch don’t have to be burdensome, especially when it comes to my 7-Up Biscuits.

The name of this biscuit recipe using the brand 7-Up, but you can use any sweet lemon/lime flavoured soda. You could even use tonic water (as it is clear and sweet) but don’t use soda water. The sweetness from the soda pop you choose to use plays a part in the flavour of these biscuits.

The easiest thing about these biscuits is that you don’t have to cut in the butter. Instead the butter is melted first and poured in the cake pan. This makes for a very crispy buttery bottom, and a soft tender biscuit above that. This recipe is also featured in my latest book From My Kitchen to Yours.



7-Up Biscuits

Recipe created by Chef Dez, chefdez.com

“A very simple, but tasty, biscuit recipe that results in biscuits that are a bit dense but still very tender… and the crispy, buttery bottoms are the best!”



1/2 cup butter, melted

4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons baking powder

4 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

1 cup 7-Up soda/pop (or other lemon/lime flavoured soda/pop)



Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour the melted butter into a 9×13 inch cake pan. Tilt the pan to coat the butter evenly on the bottom. In a large bowl, thoroughly combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add the sour cream and 7-Up to the dry ingredients and gently start to mix until it starts coming together. Empty the contents onto the counter and work the dough gently until it almost fully comes together and is approximate shape of a 9×13-inch rectangle (about 3/4 inch thick). Be careful not to overwork the dough, as overworking will make a tough biscuit. With a sharp knife cut the dough into 12 equal biscuits and place in the buttered cake pan. Bake for approximately 12-14 minutes until cooked and slightly golden. Remove from the oven and let stand until the biscuits have absorbed any residual butter, approximately 3 to 4 minutes.



Makes 12 biscuits





