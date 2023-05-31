Bringing fast food home for breakfast: Sausage and Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

Too many people get caught up in the trap of fast food and take-out meals, so my wife and I brought this recipe together for you. To make this really quick and easy, make up a bunch of the sausage patties in advance and always have them on hand in the freezer.

Not just for breakfast. These sandwiches are great for any meal. Also, you can use ground flax seed in the sausage patties (instead of breadcrumbs) to make them gluten free, if preferred.

You will find this recipe, along with over 130 more in my brand-new cookbook ‘Chef Dez Cooks with BC Eggs’ available on my website and Amazon worldwide. Enjoy!

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

Recipe created by Chef Dez & Mrs. Chef Dez, chefdez.com

Sausage Patties Ingredients

1.5 pounds (680g) ground pork

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs (or ground flax seed)

1.5 tablespoons beaten egg

1.5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1.5 teaspoons salt

1.5 teaspoons ground black pepper

1.5 teaspoons garlic powder

1.5 teaspoons onion powder

1.5 teaspoons dried basil

1.5 teaspoons fennel seed, ground

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Other ingredients

6 English Muffins

Butter

Slices of old cheddar (enough to cover 6 halves of the English Muffins)

6 large eggs

Add all of the sausage patties ingredients to a medium mixing bowl. Combine by hand thoroughly until completely mixed. Form 6 equally sized patties (approximately 130g each, 4 inch diameter, 1/4 inch thick) & place them on a parchment lined baking sheet. Toast the English muffins and butter them. Place slices of cheddar on one half of each English muffin. Fry the 6 sausage patties over medium to medium-low heat until browned and cooked through (internal temp should be minimum 71° Celsius or 160° Fahrenheit), approximately 5 to 6 minutes per side. Place each sausage patty on the cheese covered halves of the English Muffins. Fry/poach the 6 eggs to desired doneness and place on top of the cooked sausage patties. For presentation, place the top buttered halves of the English muffins off-kilter on the edge of the finished halves (with the cheese, sausage, egg) to see more of the egg on top.

Makes 6 breakfast sandwiches

Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Culinary Instructor. Visit him at www.chefdez.com, or write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4

