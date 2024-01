Black Bean Soup by Chef Dez

During my trips to the grocery store I always see people stocking up on canned soups. Although I do realize that making a soup from scratch requires more effort that a few turns of a can opener, the rewards are much greater. Not only are you in control of your ingredients, but the flavour and texture can be so much better.

This recipe is the perfect solution because the cut sizes doesn’t really matter too much since the whole soup is pureed anyway. Less cutting means less effort on your part. There is an abundance of fresh vegetables in this soup and black beans are a great source of protein and dietary fibre among other nutritional aspects. Yes, I do realize that the first ingredient is bacon, but this can easily be replaced with a bit of coconut oil or other healthy cooking oil. However, if you feel that your diet regimen can handle some bacon moderation, this is less than 1/3 of a pound of bacon for 10 cups of soup.

This recipe can also be found on page 55 of my latest cookbook “The Best In Your Kitchen” available from my website or worldwide through Amazon. Happy Cooking!

Black Bean Soup – Makes approximately 10 cups

“The cut sizes for the bacon and vegetables really doesn’t matter too much as the whole soup is pureed with a hand blender anyway”

125g bacon slices, cut into smaller pieces

1 small onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

2 jalapenos, chopped – seeds & membrane removed for mild

3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 – 540ml cans of black beans, drained & rinsed

3 to 4 cups chicken stock

1 small bunch fresh cilantro, chopped (reserve some for garnish)

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 cup jarred salsa of your choice

Salt & Pepper to taste

1/2 cup sour cream, for garnish, optional

Add the bacon pieces to a large heavy bottomed pot over medium high heat and cook until fat has been rendered from the bacon. Cooked but not necessarily crisp, stirring occasionally.

Turn the heat down to medium and add the diced onions, green peppers, carrots, celery, jalapenos, garlic, and some salt & pepper to the bacon and bacon fat. Cover and cook until the vegetables are mostly soft, approximately 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the black beans and 3 cups of the chicken stock.