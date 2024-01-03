Canada, Russia and Winnipeg

The first time a hockey game reached into my chest and captured my heart was Canada versus Russia. No, not that one, although there are also many people who can share my emotions from one powerful night in Winnipeg. It was 1967, the finale of a six-day tournament that launched Canada’s 100th birthday celebration. The final game was Canada versus Russia.

Canada won the game and the tournament. The winning goal (5-4) was scored by Billy MacMillan, 14 seconds after the Russians had scored the 4-4 goal. It didn’t have the drama of Paul Henderson’s Russia-beater but MacMillan was Winnipeg’s Paul Henderson five years in advance.

So, how big was this game?

For the rest of the country, Hockey Night in Canada was only Saturday night, but that week it was Friday night in Winnipeg, the home to Canada’s National Team for two years. Winnipeggers had not yet heard of the Jets — their team was the Nats. They jammed every corner of the arena, the biggest crowd (10,500) ever to watch hockey in Manitoba. Those who couldn’t get tickets were glued to TV. The streets were empty, and not just because it was 40 below.

The headline in The Winnipeg Tribune, where I worked, was: “World Crown: Canadians win 5-4 over Reds”…that was on the front page, not the front sports page. One writer called it “the greatest outpouring of national pride that Winnipeg ever saw.” It was only the National Team’s second win over Russia in 20 attempts, and the first of any consequence by any Canadian team since the Trail Smoke Eaters’ 1961 World Championship.

Prime Minister Lester Pearson presented the trophy to Canada’s captain, Roger Bourbonnais. His teammates included Carl Brewer, reinstated as an amateur after leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the player most credited with elevating the stature of the best team that nobody knew outside of Winnipeg.

How they captivated hockey fans was a flashback last week, as I watched Canada play Sweden at the World Junior Tournament. It was a preliminary-round game with little meaning, other than positioning for this week’s playoff round. The arena in Gothenburg was filled. Seeing fans from both sides, decked out in their country’s colours and sitting side by each (an old Quebec expression) and cheering like every shot on goal was critical, you’d have thought it was a gold-medal game.

That’s how far the international game has come. Rich and passionate feelings over teenagers, many of them already drafted. They now have detailed scouting reports available to anyone with a computer. They play as amateur nationals before becoming pros, often in other countries. The Vancouver Canucks have three draft choices on Team Sweden…most nights, the Canucks don’t have that many Canadian-born players in their line-up.

What should be called the Inter-National Hockey League has more skilled players than ever, thanks to its worldly talent. Television networks and sponsors are eager to be a part of it. International hockey is big business, on every level, and everybody’s winning.

Hockey’s fans, at every level, have become so passionate and so emotional. It’s in Gothenburg this week, but it could be wherever there’s international hockey.

The same week in 1967, that was Winnipeg.