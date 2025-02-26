A Canadian controversy that won’t go away

How does a hockey hero shred an image that has been so carefully crafted and purposely protected for decades, in less time than it takes to serve a minor penalty?

Ask Wayne Gretzky, who achieved it in 99 (okay, approximately) seconds.

In their wildest imaginations, Canadian sports fans could never have believed the day would come when trashing Wayne Gretzky would be a national pastime. Yet here it is.

After surfacing at the 4 Nations Tournament for the first time, before the last game, Canada’s honourary captain lit the fuse of rage, coast to coast. A quick recap: Gretzky emerged next to the U.S. bench, gave thumbs-up to the U.S. players, didn’t acknowledge the Canadian players (apparently) and stood next to fellow Canadian legend Sidney Crosby to drop the ceremonial puck.

Three feet away, American hockey legend Mike Eruzione wore a Johnny Gaudreau national team jersey from which he regularly pumped his fist. Gretzky’s attire was a classy suit without a hint of Canadiana, not even a tiny maple leaf, a curious ensemble for a companion of the Order of Canada, even if that’s a decoration he reportedly has never bothered to collect.

Many Canadians spontaneously ripped Gretzky for staying true to his political preference as a well-known Trumpster, saying he’d sold his soul to the man who thought he should be “governor” once Canada “becomes the 51st state.”

Gretzky has the right to support and endorse whatever politician he wants to support and endorse, of course, because that’s what a democracy is. With deep roots in the U.S., he has been more American than Canadian for many years. And while much of the crowd was Canadian, I don’t recall hearing any booing as he made his grand entrance for the pre-game ceremony. It was the next 99 seconds that seemed to light the fuse.

What was Gretzky thinking?

Raised in an all-Canadian and Conservative-leaning family, he made Brantford famous. His picture taken with Gordie Howe when Gretzky was a kid, he soon became Mr. Hockey’s successor. In Edmonton, he anchored the first Canadian team outside of Montreal and Toronto to win a Stanley Cup. When he was traded south of the border, to Los Angeles, he cried. Canada cried. When he married Janet, it was Canada’s “royal wedding.” Canada is where he makes, and sells, his wine. While he didn’t ice the loonie that inspired the first Olympic hockey gold medal for Canada in half a century, it was Gretzky who donated it to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Indeed, what was he thinking? In this time of strained relations between his former and current home countries, why would he choose to look so un-Canadian at a Canadian moment?

Those who defend him blame Commissioner Gary Bettman for hand-picking him. Gretzky could have said no. Or maybe he wasn’t thinking at all, because he’s not that smart. Millions of Canadians without his worldly education were smart enough to stand up for Canada, for what is right, and he didn’t. Or maybe at 64, he no longer cares about his image. Not likely.

Most Canadians strongly believe Gretzky is on the wrong side of history. And getting there only took 99 seconds.