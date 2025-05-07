 

JOURDAIN

7 May 2025

Born to Roxanne Boshkaykin and Donovan Jourdain, of Fort Frances, Ontario, a boy, William Junior Olliver, weighing 7 lbs 8 oz, on April 18, 2025 at LaVerendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.

