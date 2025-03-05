 

HAHKALA

5 March 2025

Born to Kaela Hahkala of Miscampbell, Ontario, a girl, Zazalyna Emmayja Maurelynn, weighing 6 lbs 4 oz, on February 19, 2025 at LaVerendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.

