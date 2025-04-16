 

BRUYERE

16 April 2025

Born to Deylene Whitecrowe and Lynden Bruyere of Fort Frances, Ontario, a boy, Sebastian Cole, weighing 6 lbs 9 oz, on April 4, 2025 at LaVerendrye General Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario.

