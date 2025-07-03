Around Town

EVENTS CALENDAR

The Teddy Bear Picnic hosted by the Fort Frances Public Library is being held tomorrow, Friday July 4 starting at 11 a.m. Grab your favourite teddy and join us in fun for all ages! Spry Petting Zoo, bouncy castles, face painting, games and more! $5/person admission free for ages two and under; $2 hotdogs. Due to weather concerns (heat and thunderstorms) the event will be held indoors at ‘52 Canadians arena.

Small Horses of the Big Woods: the Rainy Lake Native Ponies. Presented by Rhonda Snow. Saturday July 5 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Frances public Library. Sponsored by Rainy River District Stewardship and Rainy Lake Conservancy.

The final deadline to apply for Quest for the Best is July 9. There are still some spaces available. Check out the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook for more details.

The Fort Frances BIA his holding Mall Days on Thursday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme is Christmas in July. The 200 & 300 blocks of Scott St. will be closed to traffic to allow for a more pedestrian friendly environment. Come out for sidewalk sales, promos, giveaways and festive fun!

The next 55+ movie matinee at the library will feature The Unbreakable Boy. “When Scott and Teresa learn that their son, Austin, is autistic and has brittle bone disease, they initially worry about his future. However, with Scott’s growing faith and Austin’s incredible spirit, they become unbreakable as they find joy, gratitude and courage in the most trying times.” 1hour 49 minutes rated PG Starring Zachary Levi and Meghann Fahy. July 18 at 1 p.m.

The 2025 Fort Frances Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is coming up at 5 pm on Saturday, August 9, and you won’t want to miss it! Three athletes, one builder, and two legendary teams will be honoured at this unforgettable evening at La Place Rendez-vous! The last 2 induction events sold out early. Get your tickets today at Rainy Lake Sports ($65 cash or cheque only).

The 45th annual Terry Fox run this year is being held on Sunday, Sept. 14, the Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is looking for volunteers to help plan the event. Anyone interested in helping can contact Laura at (807) 276-1005 or Laureen at 807-276-8181.

Best for Kitty is in need of foster homes, to provide a safe environment to house cats while they wait for forever homes. Support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. Donations accepted via e-transfer, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. Cheques can be dropped off at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts or mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts issued for donations over $20. They also have an Amazon Wishlist of items needed that you can buy for them on their website. For more information

ONGOING EVENTS

Memory Lane Café hosted by the Alzheimer Society–a welcoming space where individuals with dementia and their care partners can connect socialize and enjoy activities. At the Fort Frances Senior Centre 1 p.m. Next date Aug. 6 Sept. 3 Oct. 1 Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. For more info call 807-468-1516.

The Rainy Lake Readers book club meets the third Tuesday of each month from 6:00-7:45 at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Visit the Library and check out the display of this month’s book selections. New members always welcome.

Story Time at the Fort Frances Library is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Flag football coaches wanted for fall program in September. No experience required. A non-contact introduction to football for all grade 7-8 students. For more info or to volunteer contact Ria Cuthbertson at the Memorial Sports Centre. or rcuthbertson@fortfrances.ca

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

It’s Pow Wow season– Pow Wows are taking place all across Treaty #3 areas

Local pow wows include:

Couchiching First Nation June 27-29

Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation July 4-6

Naicatchewenin First Nation July 25-27

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services- Nanicost grounds July 31