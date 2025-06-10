Around Town

EVENTS CALENDAR

The Fort Frances volunteer bureau will be having its AGM TONIGHT Tuesday, June 10th at 7:00 at the volunteer bureau. All members are welcome to attend.

Walk&Roll with us-Fort Frances Stroke Alliance Awareness Walk. On Weds. June 11 at 10 a.m. Starting at the Sorting Gap Marina ending at La Verendrye Hospital. Join us for a community walk to raise awareness for stroke prevention and recovery. Free BBQ at the UNFC 427 Mowat Ave. from 12-2 p.m. Contact UNFC for more information or to volunteer. Reach out to Precious or Cassidy at 807-274-8541.

The La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Social Fundraiser will take place June 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. Strawberries, Cake, Ice Cream with coffee or tea $6 per serving. Penny Table and Bake Sale.

Fort Frances Pride March 2025 will be on Saturday June 14. Starting at the Sorting Gap Marina at 10 a.m. with resources and giveaways as well as bike and stroller decorating. The March starts at 11 a.m. and will proceed from the marina to the Fort Frances Civic Centre for a flag raising ceremony and barbecue as well as free ice cream sponsored by the Town of Fort Frances. “All are welcome, bring your friends, family and pride!”

The Pride March will be followed by Pride Music Bingo at the Fort Frances Royal Canadian Legion. The Kiwanis Club and Borderland Pride are hosting Pride Music Bingo with DJ Party Rock. Doors open at 7pm, Bingo starts at 8pm. Tickets are $10 and will be available on EventBrite and at the door.

Art As Therapy open studio Monday June 16 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shaw Room in the Fort Frances Library. Facilitated by artist and art therapist Lindsay Joy Hamilton.

The next meeting of the Rainy Lake Readers Book Club is June 17 at the Fort Frances Library. From 6-7:45 p.m. in the Shaw Hub. This month’s theme is any book nominated for the Giller Prize, Evergreen Awards or Canada Reads competition. The book club meets the third Tuesday of every month.

The next 55+ movie matinee at the Fort Frances Library will feature Here (2024) Reuniting Tom Hanks and Robin Wright from Forrest Gump. A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit sharing in love, loss and laughter and life. Rated PG-13, 1 hour 44 minutes long.

On Tuesday July 1, Canada Day events will be hosted by the Beyak Automotive Group. Parade at 11 a.m. runs up Front St. from the Sorting Gap Marina to the hospital. The parade will include a youth bike decorating contest. Following the parade come out to Point Park for a community carnival including food, games and activities and fun for all ages.

The Teddy Bear Picnic hosted by the Fort Frances Public Library is being held on July 4 starting at 11 a.m. Grab your favourite teddy and join us in fun for all ages! Spry Petting Zoo, bouncy castles, face painting, games and more! $5/person admission free for ages two and under; $2 hotdogs.

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau will be hosting the 45th annual Terry Fox run this year, they are looking for volunteers to help plan the event that would be great. Anyone interested in helping can contact Laura at (807) 276-1005 or Laureen at 807-276-8181.

Best for Kitty is in need of foster homes, to provide a safe environment to house cats while they wait for forever homes. Support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. Donations accepted via e-transfer, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. Cheques can be dropped off at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts or mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts issued for donations over $20. They also have an Amazon Wishlist of items needed that you can buy for them on their website. For more information

ONGOING EVENTS

Memory Lane Café hosted by the Alzheimer Society–a welcoming space where individuals with dementia and their care partners can connect socialize and enjoy activities. At the Fort Frances Senior Centre 1 p.m. Next date June 4, July 2, Aug. 6 Sept. 3 Oct. 1 Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. For more info call 807-468-1516.

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Story Time is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time at the library is currently on hold for the time being.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Flag football coaches wanted for fall program in September. No experience required. A non-contact introduction to football for all grade 7-8 students. For more info or to volunteer contact Ria Cuthbertson at the Memorial Sports Centre. or rcuthbertson@fortfrances.ca

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

It’s Pow Wow season Pow Wows are taking place all across Treaty #3 areas

Local pow wows include:

Fort Frances High School June 4

Mitaanjigaming First Nation June 13-15

Rainy River First Nations (Manitou Rapids) June 13-15

Couchiching First Nation June 27-29

Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation July 4-6

Naicatchewenin First Nation July 25-27

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services- Nanicost grounds July 31