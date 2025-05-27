Around Town

EVENTS CALENDAR

Two-Spirit Stories: Poetry, Teachings & Togetherness, an all-ages, family-friendly gathering with food, elder wisdom & creative expression Wednesday, May 28th 4 pm – 7 pm at the fort frances public library at the FORT FRANCES PUBLIC LIBRARY sponsored by Borderland Pride and Thunder Pride.

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances is holding their next music bingo in Emo! Friday May 30 6:30-10:30 p.m. Get ready to dance in your seat as our talented “DJ” spins a variety of music genres, from chart-topping hits to nostalgic classics. Sing along, test your music knowledge, and compete with friends for a chance to win a prize. $5 per card cash only, 18+ only. Check out the Facebook even page for more details.

Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary monthly supper Friday May 30 doors open 4:30, supper at 5:30. Oven Fried chicken with salads. $25 $12 under 12. Limit of 140, prepaid only. Tickets available at the Legion, Senior Centre or by Calling Vicki 807-271-3514 Delivery available within Fort Frances.

Curvy Chick Boutique is accepting donations of prom dresses for graduating students this year. The prom dress closet will be open from 3-5 every Thursday in May.

The annual Mill Alumni Banquet is on Wednesday May 28 starting with social time at 5:30 tickets $45 available at the Fort Frances Times or committee members. Max 130 tickets available. Taxi service available.

Stroke Navigator Information Session–May 30 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the UNFC hall at 427 Mowat Ave. with special guest Kristin Adams, NW Stroke Navigator from St. Joseph’s Care Group. Learn about the vital role of a stroke navigator in supporting recovery, improving care coordination, and connecting individuals with valuable community resources.

Mix&Mingle Connecting Women Entrepreneurs hosted by the Rain River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise. Wed. June 4, 2025 5:30-8:30 p.m. at La Place Rendezvous. Free event but please register in advance via the Eventbrite link on the Facebook event page.

Rainy River Future Development Corp. will be having a free seminar called ‘Advertising on a Budget’. The cost to attend is free. Email charles@rrfdc.on.ca to save yourself a spot.Entrepreneurs will learn how to create effective marketing campaigns with limited resources. Wednesday June 4, 2025, at 6 pm in RRFDC boardroom, 601 Mowat Ave (second floor), Fort Frances.

Fort Frances GM is holding a Drive For the Arts on Wednesday, June 4 in aid of Music, Theatre and visual arts programs at Fort Frances High School. GM will donate $50 for each test drive that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will also be a free BBQ lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Annual Watten Fire Hall Garage Sale & Bake Table: Date: Saturday, June 7, from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM Location: Watten Fire Hall Donations Welcome: Drop off donations from June 1 to June 6, between 6:00 and 8:00 PM For Info: (807) 274-6057 or (807) 274-7088

The Fort Frances volunteer bureau will be having its AGM on Tuesday, June 10th at 7:00 at the volunteer bureau. All members are welcome to attend.

A service celebrating the 100th anniversary of the United Church of Canada will be held at Knox United Church in Emo on June 8th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon. The service will be led by Barb Miller and other members of the congregation. Hope to see you there.

Walk&Roll with us-Fort Frances Stroke Alliance Awareness Walk. On Weds. June 11 at 10 a.m. Starting at the Sorting Gap Marina ending at La Verendrye Hospital. Join us for a community walk to raise awareness for stroke prevention and recovery. Free BBQ at the UNFC 427 Mowat Ave. from 12-2 p.m. Contact UNFC for more information or to volunteer. Reach out to Precious or Cassidy at 807-274-8541.

The La Verendrye General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Social Fundraiser will take place June 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. Strawberries, Cake, Ice Cream with coffee or tea $6 per serving. Penny Table and Bake Sale.

The Kiwanis club is hosting a kids Fishing Derby. Reel in the fun at the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Derby! Ages 4-13, to register email: ffkiwanisfishingderby@outlook.com Prizes, free bait, and even free rods for the early birds. June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sorting Gap Marina. For more information check out the Facebook event page “Kiwanis Kids Fishing Derby.”

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau will be hosting the 45th annual Terry Fox run this year, they are looking for volunteers to help plan the event that would be great. Anyone interested in helping can contact Laura at (807) 276-1005 or Laureen at 807-276-8181.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe environment to house cats while they wait for forever homes. Support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information. Donations accepted via e-transfer, or donate through www.bestfortkitty.net for instant tax receipts. Cheques can be dropped off at Northwood Gallery and Gifts or mailed to 308 Fifth Street West Fort Frances, P9A 3S1. Tax receipts issued for donations over $20. They also have an Amazon Wishlist of items needed that you can buy for them on their website. For more information

ONGOING EVENTS

Senior’s Bingo is back! Bingo will be held Fridays at 1:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. This round goes March 21- June 6 except Good Friday

Memory Lane Café hosted by the Alzheimer Society–a welcoming space where individuals with dementia and their care partners can connect socialize and enjoy activities. At the Fort Frances Senior Centre 1 p.m. Next date June 4, July 2, Aug. 6 Sept. 3 Oct. 1 Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. For more info call 807-468-1516.

A free exercise class for men at the Fort Frances Seniors Centre is seeking participants. All men aged 55+ are welcome to join. If you’re interested, text 807-271-2021.

Lions TV Bingo – on Shaw/Rogers channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Cards available from the usual outlet including the Fort Frances Times.

Story Time is held every Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! Story Time features a new theme each week, with carefully selected stories, songs and activities that will captivate and engage your little ones. No registration required. Perfect for ages 2-6 with a caregiver.

Baby Time at the library is currently on hold for the time being.

Pokémon Club is held Fridays at 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. New to Pokémon? Learn how to play and develop your skills! We play Pokémon cards in the unlimited format, which means that you can use cards from any set to build your deck! Recommended for ages 8-14+. Please bring your own snacks.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Stroke Survivors group– meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Flag football coaches wanted for fall program in September. No experience required. A non-contact introduction to football for all grade 7-8 students. For more info or to volunteer contact Ria Cuthbertson at the Memorial Sports Centre. or rcuthbertson@fortfrances.ca

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Tuck Shop.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2024 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.